In Ticino, 28 people have drowned over the past five years. The Ticino government is now calling for greater caution when engaging in recreational sports in bodies of water and in the mountains.

Prevention is the “strongest weapon,” explained Marcel Luraschi, head of the water police division of the Ticino Cantonal Police, at a press conference on Monday at MeteoSwiss in Locarno-Monti. The southern canton is frequented by many visitors who are not familiar with the valleys, mountains, and waterways.

Although the number of drowning victims has been “stable” since 2021, 28 victims in five years is still a very high number, and the cantonal authorities want to reduce this figure, Luraschi noted. Between 1968 and 2025, the canton of Ticino recorded 377 drowning victims. Eleven percent of all fatal drownings in Switzerland occurred in Ticino, even though the population there accounts for only three percent of Switzerland’s total population.

It is not only lakes and rivers that are dangerous, but also swimming pools. Here, the rules are clearer, but they are not being followed, Luraschi continued.

Lavertezzo in the Verzasca Valley is considered a hotspot for accidents, as a new data system has revealed. However, since the Verzasca Valley is primarily visited by day-trippers, informing visitors has proven difficult, officials explained. From late July through late August, however, patrols operate in the valley to inform tourists about the dangers of the wild river.

Ticino has the most lightning strikes

Ticino is not only the “most beautiful canton,” as Norman Gobbi, head of the Ticino Department of Justice and Police, said, but also the region with the most thunderstorms, explained Stefano Zanini, head of the Southern Forecast Center at MeteoSwiss.

New sub-campaigns across various channels also warn of canyoning and mountain accidents: Between 2016 and 2025, 92 serious canyoning accidents occurred in Ticino, eight of them fatal. In the mountains, the southern canton recorded a total of 52 fatal accidents between 2018 and 2026. Most accidents did not occur at high altitudes, but in the pre-Alpine zone at an average of 1,050 meters above sea level, the press conference further noted.

All three prevention campaigns, running under the slogan “Ticino sicuro,” take into account as many risk-increasing factors as possible, such as weather, diet, sun, or alcohol. In particular, weather conditions should be given greater consideration in prevention efforts, officials explained. The vast majority of accidents occurred in August, the hottest month, and on Sundays.