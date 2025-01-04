  1. Residential Customers
Killed with several stabs 28-year-old stabs security - customs officers arrest him

4.1.2025 - 14:33

A man has been arrested at the border with Italy. He is alleged to have killed the head of security at a store.

A 28-year-old Togolese man was arrested on the Italian-Swiss border on Saturday morning. He is accused of stabbing the head of security of a supermarket in the center of Bergamo I on Friday.

The man in custody is said to have been a homeless man who, according to investigators, was trying to flee to Switzerland. The Italian news agency Ansa reported that the attacker had stabbed the security guard four or five times.

The attacker apparently knew the victim. The scene was recorded by several surveillance cameras and witnesses were also present.

The suspected perpetrator was handed over to the Italian police on Saturday by the Swiss police after his identity was verified.

