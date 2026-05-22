Vladimir Putin's spring offensive has come to nothing. Instead, the ball is now in the opponent's court: for the first time in three years, Kiev is seizing the initiative again. 3 aspects are inspiring the Ukrainian armed forces.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Russian spring offensive is failing and Ukraine is regaining the initiative. There are 3 reasons for this.

100 kilometers and more: Drones from the US manufacturer threaten Russian supplies deep in the hinterland of the front.

Technical innovations: Bombs, missiles, drones and data. Even the USA is keen on Kiev's knowledge.

Attacks on critical infrastructure are becoming increasingly effective: Ukraine is attacking Russia's refineries - and this is costing Moscow a lot.

But: Russia should not be written off. Show more

"Russia staggers on the battlefield", headlines the Economist: for the first time in three years, the initiative is swinging back to the side of the Ukrainians. Vladimir Putin's spring offensive has failed, it says, also referring to Moscow's recent territorial losses.

"The Russian armed forces have not yet achieved any significant successes in their spring/summer 2026 offensive," the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) agrees. The Kremlin "is increasingly suffering from recruitment and personnel problems, including deficits in relation to the number of casualties".

Territorial gains and losses in the Ukraine war. ISW

Since the winter, Kiev's troops have liberated 4,000 square kilometers, writes ISW: "Ukrainian forces advanced towards Kupyansk, the Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka tactical area and the western Zaporizhzhya oblast. The Russian forces advanced towards Sumy and Pokrovsk."

Russian media Rybar confirms Ukrainian progress in Stepnohirsk: "new reports arrive of deteriorating situation in Stepnogorsk and surrounding areas, as well as neighboring Primorsk. According to objective control footage, the enemy already moves into the settlement relatively… pic.twitter.com/GpQmBamyi0 — Preston Stewart (@prestonstew_) May 19, 2026

Why is Volodymyr Zelenskyi's army advancing? Here are 3 important aspects on the topic:

100 kilometers and more: drones from US manufacturer threaten Russian supplies

Kiev has a new tool in its toolbox that has fatal consequences for the Russian armed forces: A drone called Hornet from US manufacturer Swift Beat is mixing up the hinterland of the front line. The kamikaze aircraft is said to have a range of 100 to 150 kilometers.

In this area, depots, roads and vehicles are barely protected. A video from the 1st Azov Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard shows the damage caused by the Hornets, which are connected to Starlink, are relatively resistant to jammers and are supposed to be supported by an AI.

Russian milbloggers confirm that Ukrainian Hornet mid-range strike drones are causing havoc to Russian supply lines deep behind the frontline.



The Russians have found that the drones are fairly jam-resistant and equipped with semi-autonomous targeting. pic.twitter.com/cIHTdNPMBr — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) May 12, 2026

A Russian truck driver on X tells us what this feels like for those affected. "Turn down the music and put the pedal to the metal," he advises his colleagues. They shouldn't drive or stop at night - "especially if you're transporting dangerous goods".

"It can be very expensive if you stop to sleep for an hour these days," warns the driver. He has driven from Donetsk to Melitopol: "Burnt-out vehicles lie on the side of the road after drone attacks," he reports.

Ukrainian Defense Forces are scaling up deep strikes on Russian logistics at ranges of 100–150+ km, and for some reason, the Russians aren't too thrilled about it.



[image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2026 um 22:49

With their greater range, Kiev's drones can attack a logistics center like the city of Donetsk. But now the connection between Russia and the occupied territories in southern Ukraine is also within striking distance, the war correspondent for the Russian newspaper "Komsomolskaya Pravda" writes angrily on Telegram.

"Drones of the Ukrainian armed forces have begun to operate in the 'land corridor' that leads through the liberated territories to Crimea. The drones are controlled by Starlink," writes Dmitry Steshin. "Between 150 and 300 of the Musk satellites could be in the zone of the special military operation and over Ukrainian territory."

Ukrainian UAVs are methodically searching and destroying Russian logistical vehicles along roads far behind the frontlines. Especially in the southern Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk there has been a noticeable uptick in Ukrainian strikes. pic.twitter.com/id6k9QPawK — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) May 20, 2026

Kiev must be deprived of Starlink access: "Otherwise the logistics will collapse in the coming months. If the scumbags do something with the Crimean bridge, the peninsula will be, if not cut off, then blocked. Then there will be another attempt [by Ukraine] to land in Crimea," says Steshin.

Technical innovations: Bombs, missiles, drones and data

Kiev's rapid progress in military technology has led to several collaborations with countries from the West and the Persian Gulf. The USA now also wants to benefit from this, reports "Bloomberg": According to the report, the Pentagon is interested in drones as well as electronic warfare products.

Ukrainian troops tested launching the Ukrainian-American Hornet kamikaze drone from a balloon. The aerostat carried the drone 42 km and released it from 8 km altitude, while the UAV used only 5% of its battery. The method extends range by combining balloon distance, high-altitude… pic.twitter.com/YUlKcaQf7e — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 20, 2026

A deal has been negotiated that will involve the transfer of technology to the USA. Now the decision-makers "at the highest political level" still have to approve the deal. At the same time, Ukrainian manufacturers are constantly presenting new innovations.

Ukrainian FP-1/FP-2 guided strike drone launching a salvo of unguided air-to-ground rockets against a strategic Black Sea Fleet communications node in Crimea. This is the first footage showing the use of unguided rockets from the FP-1/FP-2 onboard camera.



[image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) 17. Mai 2026 um 11:50

Sometimes it's about a drone that can be pulled high and far by balloon in order to have significantly more battery power for strikes even further inland. Sometimes it's about a drone that first fires unguided air-to-ground missiles at its target before finally launching itself at the enemy.

Kiev is not only researching new drones: With the Vyrivniuvach, national manufacturers are now producing their own glide bomb for the first time, which costs only a third as much as its American counterpart - see the video above. Ukraine is also making progress with long-range missiles: it is to help the European companies Destinus and Rheinmetall to build the RUTA Block 3 cruise missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers.

Destinus is teaming up with German arms giant Rheinmetall to deploy a European-built stealthy cruise missile capable of carrying a 250 kg warhead to ranges of 2000+ km.



Ukraine will reportedly begin conducting operational testing of the RUTA Block 3 next year. pic.twitter.com/blFmmi4CAX — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) May 18, 2026

Kiev is also cooperating with a Western company on the digital battlefield: the US data analyst Palantir is working for the Ukrainian armed forces. This worries Belarusian journalist Alexander Zimovsky, who warns on Telegram that Palantir will "soon be a scary term for Russian children".

Mykhailo Fedorov met Palantir CEO Alex Karp in Kyiv to expand AI and defence tech cooperation. Ukraine says Palantir tools support detailed air attack analysis, large-scale intelligence processing and deep strike planning. #Ukraine



[image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) 12. Mai 2026 um 09:48

The AI-supported system collects data from a wide variety of sources and merges them: "A uniform picture of the battlefield is created in real time, enabling immediate decisions," writes Zimovsky. "Ukraine is becoming a laboratory for next-generation combat technologies and Palantir is becoming the core of a new model of data-driven warfare."

Attacks on critical infrastructure increasingly effective

Ukrainian long-range drones are increasingly effective, according to the Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council. One reason for this is "that the country is increasingly relying on medium-range strikes". The "medium range" refers to the zone between twenty and two hundred kilometers behind the front line.

"This intermediate area is of crucial importance for Russian military logistics and is also home to large quantities of air defense systems," it continues. Radar and air defense systems are hunted down, which in turn makes it easier for long-range drones to reach their targets.

“… American corporation Palantir has given Ukraine tools for analyzing aerial strikes, artificial intelligence solutions for processing large amounts of intelligence data, and the integration of these technologies into long-range strike planning.

5/



[FP-1 UAVs launching] pic.twitter.com/9tjLpfczBK — Roy🇨🇦 (@GrandpaRoy2) May 19, 2026

It dawns on Russian soldier Dmitry Tinkov that his country's calculations are not working out in the face of ever-larger swarms of Ukrainian drones. A Leopard 2 tank costs between 11 and 32 million dollars, depending on the version. A drone costs 5,000 dollars. For one tank, Kiev gets 2200 to 6400 drones, he calculates.

The Ryazan refinery in Russia has been burning for several days. According to TG channel "Astra", the refinery has suspended all operations after the strike on May 15.



With around 13 - 17 million tons in oil products, annually, this is Russia's 3rd largest oil refinery,… pic.twitter.com/1QlLQNq5oU — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) May 20, 2026

Tinkov estimates the cost of one Pantsir air defense system missile on Telegram at [56,000 dollars]. One thousand missiles alone would cost [56.1 million dollars]. "What's my point?" asks the soldier: "One tank won't cause us 56.1 million dollars worth of damage. But 2200 to 6400 UAVs drones will cause damage per se. Even if they are all shot down."

According to @DrnBmbr , around 200 drones are currently heading towards the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories. pic.twitter.com/9YDP7Vxaj3 — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) May 20, 2026

Against this backdrop, Kiev is continuing its strategic airstrikes. On May 17 and May 20, drones hit the greater Moscow area, apparently missing refineries. On May 19, the Ukrainians were more successful when the Yaroslavl refinery was attacked for the third time in two weeks.

"Do not film Ukrainian attacks or post them," Russian authorities said. Seems like these employees are enjoying it? Today, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station near Semibratovo in Russia’s Yaroslavl region.



[image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 19. Mai 2026 um 22:28

The country's third-largest refinery in Ryazan was still burning at the time after drones attacked it on May 15. And the fourth-largest refinery, Kstovo in the Nizhny Novgorod oblast, was hit on May 20.

Still image of a Russian Pantsir SAM missing an incoming Ukrainian attack drone seconds before it slammed into the Kstovo oil refinery this morning. pic.twitter.com/ceO8NI8ILl — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) May 20, 2026

Robert Brovdi, alias "Madyar", commands the Ukrainian drone fleet: the major says his men attacked ten Russian refineries in the first 20 days of May. Six of them had to cease operations for the time being as a result.

Attacks on Russian refineries in the overview - as of May 21. To the source X/Khoholenko

But...

... what Ukraine is doing is not witchcraft. Russia is also developing new weapons, learning quickly from its opponents and adapting.

The fact that Kiev is doing so well right now is a snapshot. The war is also an arms race: An innovation is followed by an innovation that reacts to it. One example: Ukraine has protected over 1700 kilometers of roads with nets against drones in order to thwart Russian attacks.

More than 1,176 km of routes already protected. Construction of anti-drone defenses in frontline regions has doubled. These solutions ensure resilient logistics, rapid delivery of supplies, and the safe evacuation of wounded personnel even under enemy fire. pic.twitter.com/klPedQ6RPc — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) May 18, 2026

The Russians respond by deploying a Molniya-2 drone that destroys the nets with a flammable liquid.

‼️ Russian troops use "Molniya" drones with a thermite mixture to burn anti-drone nets and positions in Kostiantynivka. During combat duty, a soldier of the mobile fire group of "Khyzhak" brigade saw such a drone in the air and shot it down.



[image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) 21. Mai 2026 um 10:30

Even if Ukraine seems to have the advantage at the moment, there is no telling how long the war will last. Putin still has a few jokers he can play - such as mobilization, which is unpopular, however.

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that its forces had delivered nuclear warheads to mobile Iskander-M launch systems, loaded them, and rehearsed moving them undetected to launch sites as part of a major nuclear exercise. pic.twitter.com/z7OefkelFp — Guy Faulconbridge (@GuyReuters) May 20, 2026

Or Belarus could join the war: Volodymyr Selenskyj warns on May 20 that a new front could be opened. "We have discussed what is currently happening in the direction of Belarus and the Russian region of Bryansk", says the president "From there, the Russians are thinking about scenarios for further attacks on Ukraine".