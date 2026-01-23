Volodymyr Zelensky is reaching out to Vladimir Putin diplomatically, but the Russian can do without that. There are at least three good reasons for the Kremlin to at least consider sitting down at a table and negotiating.

Problems behind the front line 3 reasons why things are not going well for Putin at the moment

No time? blue News summarizes for you An air raid at an inopportune time: when Vladimir Putin invites people to the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Kiev attacks.

Volodymyr Selensky offers Vladimir Putin direct talks - and there are three reasons for him to think about it.

Russia is stepping up its attacks on the front, but is making few territorial gains and suffering more losses.

Ukraine continues to exploit its current advantage in the middle range: Two vivid examples illuminate the consequences.

Moscow now admits that the long-range campaign is having an effect: there are "unscheduled repairs" in the oil industry.

The International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg is the most important economic event in Vladimir Putin's annual calendar. More than 20,000 guests from over 100 nations have announced their attendance.

But when they arrive in the metropolis on 3 June, dark clouds hang over the event: smoke rises from the port of the region, which is around 1100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Delegates of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum arriving at the opening ceremony as the St Petersburg port (10 miles away) burns in the background, following a wave of Ukrainian strikes. Video posted by Ksenia Sobchak https://t.co/SuL4mL1Qd0 pic.twitter.com/8r26Dstas3 — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) June 3, 2026

Kiev's drones have struck. They set fire to an oil depot in the morning...

... and also hit the Russian corvette Bojki, which was in dry dock. Fire, smoke and later lots of extinguishing water put the ship out of action.

A video appeared on Russian Telegram channels showing the Boykiy corvette after it was attacked in Kronstadt, near St. Petersburg.



[image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 4. Juni 2026 um 18:37

Although Kiev hardly has any ships of its own, the Bojki joins a whole series of damaged Russian boats. The losses are no longer limited to the Black Sea Fleet, but also affect the Baltic Fleet like the Bojki (pictured below with the red arrow). Putin's navy has even been hit in the Caspian Sea.

The Ukraine war is coming to Russia - and the international guests are watching: It must have been an embarrassment for Vladimir Putin. To make matters worse, the enemy makes him a public offer shortly before the conference.

Volodymyr Selensky wants direct talks with Putin. "You won't have enough money or political capital," the Ukrainian president warns him, "to continue to buy the loyalty of the Russians, as you have done for the last 26 years."

Putin should at least think about this - for these 3 reasons.

Losses on the front line

At the economic forum in St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin emphasized that his military is advancing on a broad front. That may be true - the question is how far and at what cost.

The Russian army ordered 37.5 percent more attacks in May compared to the previous month, writes "Business Insider": while there were 5085 attacks in April, the figure rose to 7008 in March.

However, this is not paying off on the front line. On the contrary: after making up ground in April, Ukraine recaptured more territory in May, reports the Institute for the Study of War.

Russian territorial gains and losses between December 1 and May 31, according to the Institute for the Study of War. ISW/Nathaniel Kramer

The lion's share of Ukrainian territorial gains this year have been in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, while Russian advances have been concentrated in the Donetsk fortress belt.

Territorial gains and losses between January 1 and May 31 , according to the Institute for the Study of War. ISW

Because the Kremlin has been less successful in increasing the number of attacks, the number of Russian soldiers who have been injured, killed or captured is rising. According to Ukrainian sources, this amounted to an average of 931 people per day in February.

Between May 30 and June 5, however, this figure is reportedly an average of 1402 per day. If the trend continues, the Kremlin will lose more soldiers than it can recruit new ones. This would fuel calls for mobilization, which is extremely unpopular with the people.

Supplies are becoming scarce

Ukrainian drones continue to cause a lot of damage in the medium range up to 200 kilometers behind the front line - for example with AI-supported Hornet drones from a US manufacturer. This has consequences.

One example is Horlivka, which was captured by separatists back in 2014. The drone unit of the 28th Ukrainian brigade now reports that it is controlling the city from the air - and backs this up with videos showing its aircraft attacking the Russians in the city.

One of the largest Russian-occupied cities, Horlivka in the Donetsk region, is now under fire from Ukrainian drones🔥 pic.twitter.com/bD7np6heYq — RBC-Ukraine (@NewsUkraineRBC) June 4, 2026

This has a direct impact on the front line: "Horlivka is an important transportation hub for the enemy on the Kostyantynivka axis. It is also used by the Russian armed forces as a base for equipment and personnel within the city," explains Nazarii Barchuk from the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Center "RBS-Ukraine".

Kiev's new capacities in the middle range are filtering through to the most heavily contested section of the front, the map shows:

DeepStateMap

If Horlivka (1) with its rail connection is cut off, it will take longer to bring supplies and personnel to the focal point of Kostyantynivka (2), from where the fortress belt stretches in an arc to the northeast via Kramatorsk (3).

In the south of the front, the Ukrainian drones have taken control of the highway that connects Rostov-on-Don with the occupied territories and, along with the Kerch Bridge, ensures the supply of Crimea.

US veteran Chuck Pfarrer shows the connections to Crimea, which are now considered a "highway to hell". X/@ChuckPfarrer

This not only weakens the Russian units on the front, which are even being pushed back in Zaporizhia, for example. It is also causing a shortage of petrol in Crimea, which manifests itself in incredibly long queues in front of the petrol stations there. Everyday goods are also in short supply.

Crimea is now a "hotspot": there are miles-long lines for gas, arguments over fuel, and even where gas is available, you can't always fill up with vouchers.



[image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) 4. Juni 2026 um 19:45

Strategic attacks continue

Fuel is not only scarce in the occupied territories - in the Belgorod, Kursk, Moscow and Leningrad regions, sales have to be limited, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The lack of energy is slowing down the economy, which is due to Kiev's "successful" campaign.

Ukrainian drone operators are now getting real-time data straight from US commercial satellites. Target detection and strike time cut by 90%. Images from Vantor reach the front in 15 minutes, WSJ reports. www.wsj.com/world/europe...



[image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) 5. Juni 2026 um 15:31

Ukraine attacked Putin's energy production at least 30 times in May alone, according to Bloomberg: kerosene may no longer be taken out of the country for the time being due to the attacks on the refineries. On June 4, Moscow admits that there are problems.

Overview of Ukrainian attacks from Putin's energy infrastructure (to source). X/@KHoholenko

"Now production is actually somewhat lower than at the beginning of the year," admits Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak for the first time at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. "This is due to the fact that some of our oil production facilities are undergoing unscheduled repairs."

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In the meantime, at least 20 Russian regions are said to have limited fuel sales. In addition to the refineries, the export structure for oil and gas as well as defense plants remain high-priority targets for Kiev's long-range attacks.

Satellite imagery shows fresh damage to the main machining production workshop at Russia’s Michurinsk Progress plant in Tambov region. The facility produces equipment for aviation and missile control systems, and a major fire was recorded during the attack. #Russia



[image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) 5. Juni 2026 um 16:01

At the same time, Ukraine is expanding its arsenal: An-196 Liutyi drones can now reportedly fly up to 1700 kilometers, the fast Peklo is used for the range between 700 and 1000 kilometers - and a drone capable of 3500 kilometers will reportedly soon enter service.