Carlo Masala (left) puts forward exciting theses in conversation with Anders Puck Nielsen. Bild: YouTube/Anders Puck Nielsen

In an interview with a Danish military expert, Bundeswehr political scientist Carlo Masala warns that the USA and Russia want to destroy the European Union. Hypernationalism, Russia's next war and Germany's role in Europe are also discussed.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dane asks, German answers: Anders Puck Nielsen talks to Carlo Masala about the current geopolitical situation.

Quo vadis, Europe? The continent is not only threatened by Russia, the USA and China, but also by hyper-nationalism, says Masala. He sees a dark future for the EU.

When could Russia strike again when the war in Ukraine ends? Depending on the intelligence service, the time span ranges from six months to four years.

Will Germany take on a leadership role? Berlin has to, says Masala. Nielsen says the Danes are "screaming" for it. Show more

Political scientist Carlo Masala teaches at the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich - and can often be seen on TV shows and in other media. Now the German has sat down with Danish military expert Anders Puck Nielsen - and discussed current geopolitics with the veteran. Here are the three most interesting questions:

Quo vadis, Europe?

The political landscape in Europe could change significantly in the next two to three years, warns Masala. "We are moving towards a world of hyper-nationalism, in which the idea that your nation is above others basically dominates international relations."

This applies not only to the USA, China and Russia, but also to the rise of European nationalism, which will be reflected in even more government participation. "This will basically destroy the European Union," predicts the 57-year-old.

At the same time, it is "astonishing" that although there are differences between Moscow and Washington, the two powers agree on one thing, according to Masala: "They basically want to destroy Europe and the European Union, and they are working together - not openly, but each doing their part to pursue this policy."

Hand in hand: Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska in August. Keystone/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Nielsen asks: How will Europe cope with all this? "I'm pretty pessimistic when it comes to the European Union as an institution," replies the German. But: "I'm not so pessimistic when it comes to Europe as a coalition of the willing and the able." The prerequisite, however, is that society in Europe understands that its democratic structures are under threat and must be defended.

When could Russia strike again?

Masala criticizes the fact that there is more fear of the Court of Auditors and administrative courts in Germany than of Russia. This is an attitude from peacetime that will not lead to a "turnaround". "If you take 2029 seriously, you need structures that are geared towards crises," he says.

That is the year in which, according to military intelligence, Moscow will be in a position to attack a NATO state, explains the German when asked by the Dane. "That's the German assessment?" Nielsen asks. "Not only," replies Masala. "The Danish one is even more pessimistic," says the veteran laconically.

Russian tools of war during a drill in front of a parade in Moscow. Archive image: KEYSTONE

"The Danes say they could start a smaller conflict six months after the war," the professor knows. "And a war two years later," adds Nielsen. Masala comes back to 2029: The structures from peacetime are "not agile, fast, dirty" enough to counter an attack in four years' time.

Will Germany take on a leadership role?

For Masala, there is "no alternative" to a leading role for the German Bundeswehr in Europe. "Because Germany is the only country among the major military powers that has all the tools at its disposal to push ahead with the rearmament of Europe."

France is "almost broke" and the UK government is not spending enough money. "If Germany leads the way, others will follow," says Masala. "It's like the economy: if Germany leads the way, half of Europe will follow. If Germany is reluctant, half of Europe is reluctant."

Nielsen asks the question: Is Berlin marching ahead today? "Germany is trying, but there are still cultural obstacles to really taking on this new role completely," is the answer. This was demonstrated by the recent Ukraine talks in Paris, where it was discussed who could send troops after a ceasefire.

Masala believes that Berlin is holding back: Germany would rather send troops to a neighboring country than directly to Ukraine. "It's a classic German thing: we know it's a hot topic in German domestic politics, which is why we're not going ahead."

German troops during the Grand Quadriga 2024 maneuver in Pabrade, Lithuania, in May 2024. Bild: KEYSTONE

The motto is "deterrence through distance". It is also conceivable that Germany could support the Turkish navy in a peacekeeping mission in the Black Sea. "You can see the cultural problem in Germany," believes Masala. The Swiss neighbor still has to learn to accept its new role in Europe's security structure.

Other countries would also demand the same from Berlin, says the Cologne native. Nielsen agrees: "That's what everyone here in Denmark is crying out for: Please, you Germans, do something. You have the resources." His counterpart says that, thanks to the "turnaround", he is not worried about the material, but there is still a problem with recruitment.