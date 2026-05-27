dpatopbilder - A woman enters her house, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the village of Burj al-Shemali near the southern port city of Tyre. Photo: Mohammed Zaatari/AP/dpa Keystone

At least 31 people have been killed in heavy Israeli airstrikes in the south and east of Lebanon, according to official figures. At the same time, Israel is stepping up its ground offensive in the neighboring country. Concerns about a further escalation are growing.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you At least 31 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

Israel has announced an expansion of its ground operations in the south of the country.

Attacks near an important reservoir raise fears of serious consequences for the infrastructure. Show more

At least 31 people have been killed and 40 others injured in renewed heavy Israeli air strikes in the south and east of Lebanon, according to local reports. The attacks took place on Tuesday, as the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced during the night.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently said that the army was stepping up its operations in Lebanon. Israel's army also announced an expansion of its ground operations in the south of the neighboring country on Tuesday.

According to Lebanese reports, the Israeli air force also attacked the area around the Karaun reservoir south-east of the capital Beirut three times. The Litani River Authority warned of "catastrophic risks for residents, infrastructure and important facilities downstream". Karaun is the largest reservoir in the country and is crucial for the supply of water and electricity in the region.

Warning sirens in northern Israel after shelling from Lebanon

In the morning, Israel's army announced that it had killed a Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon who was trying to recover a drone there. During the night, there had also been an air raid in northern Israel following shelling from Lebanon. According to the military, the projectile from the neighboring country hit open ground.

A ceasefire was actually announced in the war between Israel and Lebanon in April, which has since been extended twice. In fact, however, the war is still going on. Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah attack each other almost daily. With the increase in attacks announced by Netanyahu and the expansion of ground operations, there is growing concern that Israeli troops could occupy Lebanon permanently, as they did in the 1980s and 1990s.

According to Israeli media reports, Hezbollah has recently started using fiber optic drones, which are said to be immune to jamming. They are connected directly to the pilots via fiber optic cables. The cables can reach up to 30 kilometers in length, allowing the drones to hit targets further away. An Israeli government representative told Channel 12 that the army has so far been "helpless" in the face of this new threat.