A massive diesel leak from a truck led to a pile-up on the A2 near Lassnitzhöhe in Austria on Sunday evening. Several people were injured.

There was a mass crash in Austria on Sunday evening.

At least 33 cars were involved in the accident.

Several people were injured.

On Sunday evening, there was a pile-up on the A2 near Lassnitzhöhe in Styria, Austria. Several people were injured.

After a truck spilled a large amount of diesel on the road towards Vienna, numerous vehicles slid into each other on the slippery road. In total, at least 33 cars were involved in accidents and a traffic jam stretching for miles formed, according to a police statement.

29 people were injured in the accident, including an 18-year-old girl who was seriously injured. Nine people with minor injuries were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

A total of 34 Red Cross employees and 72 firefighters were involved in caring for the injured and the recovery work. The vehicles involved in the accident had to be towed away, the scene made safe and the heavily soiled road cleaned up.