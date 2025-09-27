She allegedly posed as a relative of victims of amok and collected tens of thousands of euros via "GoFundMe". Now Sanela G. has been caught - and is in custody.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you 33-year-old Sanela G. is said to have posed as a relative of victims of the rampage in Graz and collected 37,262 euros via "GoFundMe".

In order to appear credible, she handed over smaller sums to individual families, but kept most of the money.

According to "Profil" and "Datum", she created numerous false identities and has been known to the police for years for fraud offenses.

She was arrested in Styria and the investigation is ongoing. Show more

On June 10, a rampage at the Dreierschützengasse grammar school in Graz shook the whole of Austria. A former pupil killed nine young people and a teacher.

There was great sympathy: a memorial service was held in Graz with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, and Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker ordered three days of national mourning. Thousands expressed their grief online - but many wanted to do more and began donating money to the families of the victims.

Just one day later, an appeal appeared on "GoFundMe": "Amoklauf Graz - Hilfe für uns Hinterbliebene". Within a very short time, the link spread on social networks and the media also reported on it. Even Daniel Kos, FPÖ mayor of Leibnitz, was among the supporters. To the outside world, the initiative looked like a private aid campaign by affected families.

Security gap in the banking system exploited

In fact, over 37,000 euros were raised, donated by more than 600 people. However, research by the magazines "Profil" and "Datum" shows: The person behind the account was apparently not a victim family, but Sanela G., 33 years old and resident in Styria. She is said to have invented several false identities in order to run and advertise the fundraising campaign.

Austria mourns the dead of the Graz shooting rampage Heinz-Peter Bader/AP/dpa

Suspicious clues were found on Facebook. Profiles with names such as "Kerstin O.", "Li Sa" or "Ela San" appeared there, all of which advertised the campaign. On closer inspection, according to both magazines, it turned out that there was never a midwife called "Kerstin O." at Graz LKH. An alleged relative wrote about a funeral that did not even take place on that date. And "Ela San" is a simple anagram of Sanela G.'s first name.

According to the research, Sanela G. exploited a security loophole: Austrian banks do not check whether the account holder's name matches the IBAN when transferring money.

Sanela G. rejects all accusations. "GoFundMe" has not yet explained how the campaign will be handled. Donations on the platform are generally protected for one year and could be reclaimed in the event of a dispute.

The suspect is known to the police. According to "Profil" and "Datum", she has been accused of fraud, serious fraud, forgery of documents and rental fraud for years. After the research was published, the authorities launched an investigation. Sanela G. was finally arrested in Styria at the end of September. What happened to the remaining more than 35,000 euros remains unclear.