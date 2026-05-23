Protectors from the 3D printer protect the prostheses of Ukrainian veterans. Bild: Friedemann Kohler/dpa

Without volunteers, Ukraine would be worse off in its defensive battle against Russia. In German basements and garages, activists have their machines working for a special form of support.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Activists are using 3D printers to produce masses of small plastic parts for the Ukrainian army.

Drone accessories, caps, tablet holders, battery and lamp housings and medical supplies are being delivered.

There are almost 3000 printing activists with around 7000 devices. Show more

Ukraine has an army that is also active in Germany: Drukarmija (Printing Army) is the name of a volunteer organization whose activists use 3D printers to produce masses of small plastic parts. They print almost everything that soldiers and rescue forces in Ukraine need to fend off the Russian invasion: Drone accessories, breech caps, tablet holders, battery and lamp housings, medical supplies.

In Germany, volunteers like Chris, Yevhen and Meister Will take on printing jobs. For security reasons, they use pseudonyms in their chats. Why is Chris committed to Ukraine? "For me, it's a question of justice," says the craftsman. When Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022, he initially supported refugees. After that, he wanted to continue helping, but not donate money. "That's when I got stuck with 3D printing."

Hundreds of euros every month

Four machines work around the clock in his garage. "I'm someone who prints a lot," says Chris. 10 to 15 kilos of parts every week. That costs money, but it is now his contribution to the defense of Ukraine. "400 to 500 euros a month is easy for me."

Constantly on the move: A volunteer's 3D printer produces small plastic parts for Ukraine. Bild: Friedemann Kohler/dpa

For Master Will, helping Ukraine also began with taking in refugees. When the engineer heard about Drukarmija, he remembered his 3D printer in the basement. "Now I'm running it for a good cause." Ukraine is also defending Germany against the "dictatorial government of Russia", he says, explaining his commitment. "It's about preserving our freedom."

Soldiers order plastic parts online

Drukarmija is not the only 3D printing initiative in Ukraine, but according to its website, it is the largest. It counts almost 3,000 printing activists with around 7,000 devices, says co-founder Jake (Yevhen) Volnov. Around 600 people joined from abroad. "The German hub is one of the biggest."

From a bunker in Kiev, Wolnow controls the army of printers, which works like an online store - only free of charge. Soldiers from the front, emergency paramedics and firefighters register their requirements. So-called curators place the print jobs online; volunteers download the data for their printers and get to work.

The finished parts are sent to the curators, checked and then sent to the front line. The plastic parts usually travel from Germany to the Ukraine in small vans or shared cabs. Around 1500 individual parts are on offer, says Wolnow.

Not so much "Ukrainian housewives"

Drukarmija is one of the thousands of civil society organizations whose voluntary work enables Ukraine to survive the war. But it is also part of a new type of arms industry with a start-up mentality. The head of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, recently dismissed this as "Ukrainian housewives" producing drone parts on 3D printers in their kitchens.

Wolnow and his colleagues laughed at this. "This war has shown that equipment costing millions is no match for a drone that only costs 1,000 dollars," says Wolnow. Ukraine has hardly any access to expensive weapons systems. So it builds weapons more flexibly, more cheaply and in large quantities - as with the drones that have halted Russia's advance for the time being.

Caution with orders from abroad

The German volunteers at Drukarmija are not allowed to print everything. "We don't place orders abroad for parts that could theoretically be classified as weapons," says Wolnow. Nobody wants to get into trouble with the German War Weapons Control Act. Plastic parts for weapons and ammunition are printed in Ukraine - at least that is the official information.

On the other hand, dummy munitions for educational purposes do come from Germany: anti-tank mines or treacherous cluster munitions with colorful plastic wings that children often reach for. "It's about showing civilians that you don't touch these things," says Yevhen. He has helped to develop such dummies, which are shown in schools, among other places.

"I can't stand on the sidelines"

The native Ukrainian, now a computer scientist in southern Germany, has been printing for three years. "I never thought there would be this war. I never thought I would take part in it. It's against my values as a scientist," he says. "But I can't stand on the sidelines."

Volunteers from Germany have developed flashlights for Ukrainian forces. Bild: Friedemann Kohler/dpa

A recent commission: models of human bones so that search teams on the battlefields have something to compare them with. Chris shows orthopaedic aids that he has printed in his garage. Soldiers who have lost limbs are given protectors for their prostheses. Chris prints plastic handles for vein finders for the Munich-based Energy for Ukraine project. Under red light, paramedics can find the veins of injured people even in the dark.

Searching for used e-bike batteries

"We develop and build electrical aid devices for Ukraine," says Max Uzunov from Energy for Ukraine. He and other volunteers solder together flashlights and power banks as well as vein finders. The rough green plastic for the housings comes from Ukraine. Recycled batteries from e-bikes are used in the power banks. "The main problem is getting used batteries," says Uzunov.

The devices are used when Ukrainian rescuers treat injured people after air strikes. Or the parts are dropped by drones over Ukrainian positions so that the soldiers have a source of energy. "I solder almost every day and understand what it's for," says Uzunov. If there is a reaction from Ukraine, "then that's the reward".