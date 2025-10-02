Luck in misfortune - that is probably Donald Trump's motto during the shutdown. Because the government is not working properly, he is spared political embarrassment. It is an "opportunity" to damage the Democrats - who are to blame anyway. And work continues on the ballroom.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The shutdown is paralyzing US politics - work continues on the construction of the new 200 million dollar ballroom in the White House. This calls Troll and Governor Gavin Newsom into action.

Trump avoids unpleasantness thanks to the shutdown: it's about the Epstein files and figures from the statistics office.

Trump praises the shutdown as an "opportunity for Republicans" and suggests that the political opponent must be harmed. This is what the government's initial measures look like.

Who is to blame? The Republicans are repeating this message. Show more

Year after year, they perform the shutdown drama on the big political stage in Washington. Here are four points you may not have known.

Work on the ballroom continues

The US government may be shutting down because of the shutdown - but work on the new White House ballroom continues.

This was confirmed by the US broadcaster "ABC News" from the Trump administration: Because the remodeling is being privately financed, it can continue.

The ballroom is to be over 8300 square meters in size and cost 200 million dollars. The matter is close to Trump's heart: "People" claims to have heard from his entourage that the President and First Lady wanted to "bring Mar-a-Lago to Washington".

This is how beautiful the planned White House ballroom will be. The White House

For Gavin Newsom's team, it's a feast for the eyes: "No healthcare for you, but a ballroom for the Queen," it says on X. This is accompanied by an AI image of Trump as Marie Antoinette, who once wallowed in luxury in France while the people starved.

TRUMP “MARIE ANTOINETTE” SAYS, “NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!” pic.twitter.com/u8o6dSsIhW — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 1, 2025

Trump avoids unpleasantness

"No wonder Trump is so relaxed about the shutdown: he's delaying the release of the Epstein files," comments USA Today.

The background: as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson does not want to swear in a Democrat who wants to be the 218th member of parliament to sign a petition for the publication of the documents on the notorious paedophile. The petition would therefore be binding.

Adelita Grijalva won a district in the state of Arizona in a by-election on September 23 - with just under 69 percent of the vote. She had been trying to take the oath of office until September 30. Johnson ignored her until the shutdown, according to the accusation.

"The Daily Beast" also notes that the shutdown came just in time to prevent the publication of the September employment figures, which were due to be announced on October 3.

Because they had recently been revised downwards, the person responsible was fired by the White House. In addition to the job figures, the increase in consumer prices is no longer reported. "Flying blind in a thick fog is a dangerous undertaking", warns economist Gregory Daco in the New York Times about the missing data.

The shutdown as an "opportunity"

Donald Trump freely describes the shutdown as an "opportunity to clean up deadwood, garbage and fraud": "Billions of dollars can be saved", writes the 79-year-old on Truth Social.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which reports to Russell Vought, makes it clear how this can be done. The 49-year-old has played a major role in the right-wing think tank Heritage Foundation and Project 2025.

On the day of the shutdown, the ultra-conservative announced via X that 8 billion dollars had been confiscated from energy projects, which he categorized as the 'Green New Scam'. This apparent environmental fraud affects 16 states. What they have in common is that they all voted against Trump in November 2024.

Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left's climate agenda is being cancelled. More info to come from @ENERGY.



The projects are in the following states: CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, MD, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, VT, WA — Russ Vought (@russvought) October 1, 2025

"This appears to be another petty retaliation against states and senators that Trump considers his enemies," comments The New Republic. Vought had previously frozen infrastructure aid for New York amounting to 18 billion dollars. The reason given was that the projects there were subject to "unconstitutional DEI rules".

Who is to blame? The Republicans' message

The Democrats say they are fighting to ensure that millions of citizens do not lose their health insurance, which is likely to rise sharply due to cuts made by the so-called Big Beautiful Bill.

The Republicans say the Democrats are slowing down the government because it wants to ensure that taxpayers' money is spent on the treatment of illegal immigrants.

The government has told federal employees as much: Political opponents are solely to blame for the fact that some 750,000 people are temporarily unable to work - and are not getting paid.

Vance on the government shutdown: 'People are going to suffer because of the shutdown' (Trump and Vance are in charge of the government)



[image or embed] — FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 1. Oktober 2025 um 14:54

"Unfortunately, the Democrats in the US Senate are blocking this continuing resolution due to demands that have nothing to do with politics," "The Hill" quotes from an email to employees that went out shortly before the shutdown: the fact that official channels are being used for political statements is questionable.

Q: GDP growth fell by about half a percentage point during the last govt shutdown during Trump's first term. Are you expecting a similar type of impact on GDP growth? LEAVITT: It's dependent upon how long this shutdown continues



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 1. Oktober 2025 um 19:52

However, the Republicans' thesis cannot be upheld - more on this here and here. Nevertheless, Mike Johnson is going on an ox tour: he will be speaking on CNBC, CNN, "NewsMax" and "Fox News" on October 1 - several times.

Johnson's conversation with "ABC News" shows very clearly what the Republicans' message is: