The deputy head of the Thai Immigration Department, Thanit Thaiwatcharamas, sits in front of a screen showing the arrival of some of the deported Uyghurs at an airport in China. (February 27, 2025) Image: Keystone/EPA/Narong Sangnak

For years, dozens of Uyghurs have been held in detention pending deportation in Thailand. Now the people from the minority group have had to return to China. Human rights activists are outraged - Germany is also getting involved.

The German government and human rights activists have criticized the deportation of a group of Uyghurs from Thailand back to China. "The deportation violates the principle of non-refoulement of persons at risk of serious human rights violations, which is enshrined in international law," said a spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin. Germany is calling on the People's Republic to respect and protect the rights of the deportees and their families.

The organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) had previously reported that the Thai government had sent 40 Uyghurs back to China on Thursday. According to the human rights activists, a Chinese airline plane took the men from the capital Bangkok to Kashgar in the far west of the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

China speaks of fighting crime

China's foreign office confirmed the "repatriation". Spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized that this was in accordance with Chinese, Thai and international law. According to the Chinese, it was carried out to combat people smuggling and cross-border crime. The rights and interests of the people concerned were protected, said Lin.

"Thailand has blatantly disregarded national law and its international obligations by forcibly sending these Uyghurs to China, where they face persecution," criticized HRW Asia Director Elaine Pearson, according to the statement.

Allegations of serious human rights violations

China has been accused of serious human rights violations against the Muslim Uyghur minority for years. They are subjected to forced labor or persecuted for practicing their religion and culture. According to the organizations, hundreds of thousands have been imprisoned in re-education camps. Beijing always denies this.