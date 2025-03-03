3.39 pm

After a vehicle drove into a group of people in Mannheim, the city center has been cordoned off over a wide area, according to police. It is possible that the cordoning off measures will continue until late in the evening, said a police spokesman at the scene.

According to the police, there are also increased controls in neighboring Ludwigshafen due to the operation in Mannheim. The Rheinpfalz police headquarters in Mannheim's neighboring city in Rhineland-Palatinate announced that they were supporting the operation with control measures in the inner city area and on the bridges to Mannheim.

According to the police, a car had driven into a crowd of people in Mannheim in the middle of the city center. According to security sources, two people were killed and others were injured. The suspected driver was arrested.