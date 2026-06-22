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Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful 41-Year-Old Woman Dies at Hurricane Festival Following a Medical Emergency

Noemi Hüsser

22.6.2026

The Hurricane is one of the largest festivals in Germany. (File photo)
The Hurricane is one of the largest festivals in Germany. (File photo)
Markus Hibbeler/dpa

A 41-year-old female festivalgoer died on the grounds of the Hurricane Festival following a medical emergency. According to police, there is no evidence of foul play.

22.06.2026, 10:29

22.06.2026, 10:30

A 41-year-old woman died due to a medical emergency on the grounds of the Hurricane Festival in Scheessel, Lower Saxony, Germany. The festivalgoer had to be resuscitated during a rescue operation, but the attempt was unsuccessful, as the police in Rotenburg reported late Sunday.

The woman died at the scene. Based on current information, the 41-year-old presumably suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

According to the police, there were no indications of foul play or a connection to the festival. Emergency counselors provided support to the 41-year-old’s companions, who were staying with her in the accessible camping area. The investigation into the exact cause of death was ongoing.