The Hurricane is one of the largest festivals in Germany. (File photo) Markus Hibbeler/dpa

A 41-year-old female festivalgoer died on the grounds of the Hurricane Festival following a medical emergency. According to police, there is no evidence of foul play.

Noemi Hüsser

A 41-year-old woman died due to a medical emergency on the grounds of the Hurricane Festival in Scheessel, Lower Saxony, Germany. The festivalgoer had to be resuscitated during a rescue operation, but the attempt was unsuccessful, as the police in Rotenburg reported late Sunday.

The woman died at the scene. Based on current information, the 41-year-old presumably suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

According to the police, there were no indications of foul play or a connection to the festival. Emergency counselors provided support to the 41-year-old’s companions, who were staying with her in the accessible camping area. The investigation into the exact cause of death was ongoing.