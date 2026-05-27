43 people drowned in Switzerland last year. The majority of the fatal accidents occurred in open waters, as the Swiss Life Saving Association (SLRG) announced on Wednesday.

The 43 deaths recorded in 2025 are below the long-term average of around 50 fatal drownings, according to the statement. In addition to young adults, an increasing number of older people drowned last year, including 9 women and 34 men. In 40 percent of cases, older people over the age of 65 were affected.

Suicides are not included in the statistics of the SLRG and the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU).

With 38 deaths, the majority of drownings occurred in open waters - 23 on lakes and 15 in rivers. According to the press release, this includes two diving accidents: in Lake Thun and during a police operation in the Limmat.

There was only one drowning in swimming pools. This involved a 76-year-old man who was found motionless in the water in an outdoor pool. There was also a two-year-old boy who drowned in a pool set up in his garden.