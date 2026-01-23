In Prättigau, Graubünden, the routes of National Highway N28, the Landquart–Davos line of the Rhaetian Railway (RhB), and the Fideris–Küblis local road will be realigned over a 3.5-kilometer stretch between Fideris and Küblis. The cost amounts to 467.5 million Swiss francs.

As part of the realignment, the RhB line will be shifted slightly southward from Fideris, GR, according to a statement released by the Rhaetian Railway on Wednesday, and will then run from the current Fideris station through the new, 1,385-meter-long Fideris Tunnel. In addition, a total of seven bridges for road and rail traffic will be replaced or newly constructed.

Removing the RhB track from the valley floor will create the space needed to route the new national and local roads separately and safely.

The Fideris station will be closed in 2030 due to the construction work. Currently, a few trains still stop at this station during off-peak hours. The historic station building will be relocated and preserved.

Restrictions with the current route

The reason for this extensive construction project: On the section between Fideris and Küblis, the road and the RhB railway line run close together in a narrow valley section. This leads to restrictions. For example, the RhB can only operate at 45 kilometers per hour (km/h) on this section, and on the N28 national highway, the tight curves and narrow lanes also necessitate a reduction in speed.

This will change following the construction project, which is scheduled to last until 2037. The alignment of the N28 will be straightened, allowing speeds of 80 km/h throughout. The new rail infrastructure will be built to accommodate a maximum speed of 120 km/h. “In addition to a significant increase in safety, this will result in a time savings of over two minutes for rail traffic,” writes the RhB.

According to a statement from the RhB, construction is expected to begin in 2028. The Fideris Tunnel is scheduled to open in 2034, followed by the reconstruction of the national highway and local road between 2035 and 2037.

Federal Government to Cover Most of the Costs

The total cost of 467.5 million Swiss francs consists of 169 million for road infrastructure and 298.5 million Swiss francs for rail infrastructure. According to RhB media spokesperson Simon Rageth, the federal government will cover 100 percent of the rail costs and 92 percent of the road costs. The remaining eight percent of the road costs will be financed by the canton of Graubünden.