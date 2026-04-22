President Bukele is celebrated for his crackdown on high crime. With tens of thousands of people arrested, the judiciary is resorting to collective trials. Experts fear that innocent people could also be convicted.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you 486 defendants are on trial in a mass trial in El Salvador that opened on Monday.

They are alleged to have committed more than 47,000 crimes between 2012 and 2022.

Human rights experts fear that innocent people could be convicted. Show more

Human rights activists are criticizing a mass trial in El Salvador against almost 500 suspected members of the MS-13 criminal gang. Such proceedings "raise serious questions about compliance with due process guarantees", said Central America expert Irene Cuéllar from Amnesty International on Tuesday (local time). Justice is not just about punishing those responsible, she said. "It is also about protecting innocent people from being wrongly accused or convicted," she said.

Juan Pappier, deputy director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch, told the AP news agency: "These mass trials lack basic guarantees of due process, increasing the risk that innocent people will be convicted."

Murder rate has fallen drastically since 2019

El Salvador once had one of the highest murder rates in the world, with 103 killings per 100,000 inhabitants in 2015. Since President Nayib Bukele took office in 2019, this figure has fallen drastically according to government statistics. However, human rights groups have criticized Bukele's actions for endangering due process.

In the trial that opened on Monday, 486 defendants are on trial. The public prosecutor's office accuses them of being members of MS-13, which, according to the Salvadoran government, is said to have commissioned more than 47,000 crimes between 2012 and 2022. The charges include the murder of women and enforced disappearances.

Prison sentences of up to 245 years

Of the defendants, 413 are being held in a high-security prison that has become a symbol of Bukule's controversial security policy. Many of them are practically following the proceedings from prison. A further 73 alleged gang members are being tried in absentia, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Bukele suspended basic rights, including the right to legal counsel, a good four years ago. Since then, the authorities say they have arrested 91,300 people who allegedly belong to gangs or are associated with them. At least 500 people have died in state custody. In an initial collective trial just over a year ago, 52 members of the Barrio 18 gang were sentenced to prison terms of up to 245 years.

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