Thousands of people have crossed from Morocco into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in recent days—many of them by swimming. At least 18 people are reported to have lost their lives in the process. Spain has deployed additional soldiers to the area.

Here's what it's all about Thousands of people have arrived in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in recent days.

At least 18 people are believed to have died during the crossing or in the crush at the border fence.

Spain has deployed additional troops; according to the authorities, the reception centers are overwhelmed. Summary created with

The situation is escalating in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta. Thousands of people have entered the territory from Morocco in recent days—many of them by swimming across the sea.

At least 18 people are reported to have died during the attempt. Rachid Sbihi, president of a union representing the Spanish police force, the Guardia Civil, said that many had drowned. There were additional casualties in the stampede that occurred while people were trying to climb over a fence at the breakwater on Tarajal Beach.

Ceuta's regional president, Juan Jesús Vivas, described the situation as a "total humanitarian and social emergency." He said the reception centers were overwhelmed, and many people were forced to spend the night on the streets.

Videos showed large groups running across beaches and streets. The new arrivals consisted mainly of young men, but there were also women and children.

Upon their arrival, some shouted “Viva España” or “Goodbye Morocco, hello Spain.” Others asked for clothes after their phones and personal belongings had gotten soaked during the crossing.

Spain is deploying additional troops

Authorities in Ceuta asked the government in Madrid for military support. Spain subsequently sent additional troops to the region to secure the border with Morocco.

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Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that the government would “pull out all the stops” to respond to the situation. He was expected to arrive in Ceuta on Friday along with Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

However, according to the state broadcaster RTVE, the Ministry of the Interior has rejected the declaration of a national state of emergency. Migration flows do not fall under the risks for which the national civil protection system is designed.

Rumor About the Border Reopening

On the Moroccan side, hundreds of people gathered near the border. Some of them said they had heard a rumor that the crossing into Ceuta was going to open.

It is unclear whether this rumor was deliberately spread and why the Moroccan security forces did not stop the people.

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Several media outlets are speculating that Morocco may have deliberately relaxed its controls. This may be related to a trip by Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez to Algeria. Morocco and Algeria are at odds over the Western Sahara conflict.

However, there is no evidence so far of a politically motivated relaxation of controls.

Reflections on the 2021 Crisis

Ceuta and Melilla are the European Union’s only land borders with Africa. Both territories are claimed by Morocco and are regularly the destination of people seeking to enter Europe.

The current situation is reminiscent of May 2021. At that time, more than 8,000 people reached Ceuta within 36 hours. Spain subsequently accused Morocco of deliberately relaxing border controls amid the dispute over Western Sahara.