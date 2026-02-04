Jeffery Epstein in an undated photo. Image: US-Justizministerium

Sometimes too much is redacted - and sometimes the Department of Justice forgets to make nude photos of victims unrecognizable: It's not the only unsavory thing that comes to light in the context of the files on Jeffrey Epstein.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Musk emails Epstein - on Christmas morning - along the lines of: Forget kids and presents, I need to party.

Trump allegedly met with Epstein as recently as 2015 - although the president claims to have broken up with the pedophile in 2007.

The judiciary has no intention of investigating - especially not Donald Trump. Because the narrative is false, explains the Deputy Attorney General.

The Clintons: The pressure works the other way around - and Trump also cites the once independent Justice Department against "many other people and institutions".

Nude photos of victims published: On the one hand, the redactions sometimes work too well, but on the other, unfortunately, sometimes not at all. Show more

Musk emails Epstein - on Christmas morning

Elon Musk apparently planned a visit to Jeffrey Epstein's island in 2012. The convicted paedophile wrote on Christmas Eve that the billionaire could come for just one day or stay longer - he would send a helicopter to pick him up on Saint-Barthélemy.

Musk responded to this on the morning of Christmas Day, which is traditionally the day for giving presents in English-speaking countries. "Do you have any parties planned? I've been working to the edge of insanity this year."

Musk's email from Christmas morning 2012. US-Justizministerium

"And so I really want to join you on the party circuit in Saint-Barthélemy or elsewhere as soon as my kids go home after Christmas. Thanks for the invitation, but a peaceful island visit is the opposite of what I need."

"I see," replies Epstein, "I'll see you on St. Barth." But also: "The relationship on my island might displease [Musk's then wife] Talulah." Which relationship is meant is anyone's guess.

Trump allegedly met with Epstein as recently as 2015

Donald Trump says he broke up with Jeffrey Epstein in 2007, who was convicted of sex with minors a year later. However, an FBI source that two agents spoke to in 2017 claims that the New Yorker was still meeting Epstein for lunch in the spring of 2015.

Trump and Epstein at a party in 1992. Image: NBC News

This source goes on to say that Epstein was the money manager of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe. "Epstein has [incriminating material] on people," it continues. The man earned his money through fees he charged for hiding money.

Secret FBI memo on the meeting with an informant on December 13, 2017. US-Justizministerium

But: This statement, which has not been verified by the FBI, proves nothing. At most, it would be a clue if there were further investigations. That leads to the next point.

The judiciary has no intention of investigating

With the publication of the latest Epstein files, the Deputy Attorney General announces that no further data will be released. Apparently, half of all documents are still being withheld by his office.

At the same time, Todd Blanche is publicly refusing to take any action in the Epstein case. The Deputy Secretary of State, who was Trump's personal lawyer until two years ago, answered the question on CNN as to why the FBI had not investigated the allegations against Trump: "It's not about President Trump. It's about a mass of people, many, many people who are 'in the Epstein files'."

«I don't like this being blamed on Donald J Trump because it's spreading a narrative that is completely false.» Todd Blanche bei CNN Deputy Attorney General and Trump's ex-lawyer

According to Blanche, there are "hundreds" of such tips, some of which are submitted anonymously. However, this does not appear to be the case with the Trump allegations, as the redactions suggest. The Deputy Attorney General goes on to say that much of it is also not credible. "And it's all part of these Epstein files," summarizes Blanche.

List of Trump allegations from August 2025. US-Justizministerium

CNN presenter Dana Bash asks: Why did the FBI compile a list of allegations against Trump as late as August 2025, when he was already president? Did the agency look at these statements? "Yes, of course, but it's not a fair question: the list doesn't just include President Trump, it includes all kinds of people."

Blanche: "I don't appreciate it being directed towards Donald J Trump, because that pushes a narrative that is completely false. There are all kinds of people that are mentioned in the 'Epstein files' that we had to look at and run down." pic.twitter.com/RrCmiJEKzb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 1, 2026

Blanche also says this: "There's a lot of correspondence. There are a lot of emails. There are a lot of photos. There are a lot of horrible photos that appear to have been taken by Mr. Epstein or people close to him. But that doesn't necessarily allow us to prosecute anyone."

The Clintons: The pressure works the other way

Perhaps it depends on who asks the department to investigate the Epstein case: On Nov. 14, Trump wrote that he would ask the attorney general and "our great patriots at the FBI" to investigate "Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan Chase and many other people and institutions" with Epstein in mind.

Pam Bondi responded to this public Truth social post on X. She said she had put everything in place: "As with all other matters, the Department will pursue this matter with urgency and integrity to provide answers to the American people."

Thank you, Mr. President. SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton is one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country, and I’ve asked him to take the lead. As with all matters, the Department will pursue this with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American… pic.twitter.com/5zlybVu44U — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) November 14, 2025

There is also political pressure on former President Bill Clinton to testify in the case - in contrast to the incumbent. The 79-year-old and his wife Hillary were about to be punished for contempt of the House of Representatives for skipping their testimony before a committee.

The Senate was originally due to vote on the Clinton punishment on Wednesday, with some Democrats wanting to join the Republicans. In the interests of transparency, they wanted to hold party colleagues Bill and Hillary Clinton to account.

But the duo are now fleeing forwards: the two "capitulate to the House of Representatives' Epstein investigation and agree to testify", reports the New York Times.

Nude photos of victims published

According to the US Department of Justice, it has withdrawn thousands of documents and media from the published Epstein files after lawyers for almost 100 alleged victims contacted a court in New York.

Inadequate redactions and incomplete anonymization had "turned their clients' lives upside down". They accused the ministry of serious failings and called on the court to intervene immediately.

NEW: Epstein survivors attorneys ask judge to order Justice Dept to immediately take down Epstein files materials "There's no conceivable degree of institutional incompetence sufficient to explain the scale, consistency & persistence of the failures" storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.us...



[image or embed] — Scott MacFarlane (@macfarlanenews.bsky.social) 2. Februar 2026 um 21:58

According to the AP news agency, lawyers Brittany Henderson and Brad Edwards wrote that there is no degree of institutional incompetence that can be used to explain the extent of the failure. The only task that was ordered by the court and repeatedly emphasized by the ministry was also simple: to black out the names of known victims before publication.

They spoke of thousands of cases in which the government had not sufficiently obscured names and other personal data. Eight women added their own comments to the letter to Judge Richard M. Berman.

Epstein Files Release Exposes Names of at Least 43 Victims, WSJ Review Finds Justice Department failed to redact dozens of Epstein victims’ names, including more than two dozen who were minors www.wsj.com/us-news/law/...



[image or embed] — Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd.bsky.social) 2. Februar 2026 um 02:52

One wrote that the publication of the files was "life-threatening". Another stated that she had received death threats after 51 entries contained her private bank details. She had then tried to block credit cards and accounts. Berman scheduled a conference for today, Wednesday.

The files released by the Department of Justice included nude images showing the faces of alleged victims, names, email addresses and other personally identifiable information that had not been redacted or completely obscured. The ministry spoke of a "technical or human error".

With material from AP.

