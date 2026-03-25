Is the USA really negotiating with Tehran? Or is the denial true? And why is Donald Trump sending more ground troops if the war has already been won? The Iran chaos in 5 points.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA is deploying soldiers to the Middle East: "Why are we sending the 82nd Airborne Division?", asks CNN.

Iran mocks Trump and wants money: Tehran asks the US to negotiate with itself - and demands war compensation.

Saudis and Israelis want to fight: While Jerusalem will only reach its goal in "a few weeks", Riyadh also wants to continue.

Trump is demanding money to keep fighting - and even in the event of peace, the Gulf states are supposed to pay him trillions.

Who is negotiating with whom? Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been burned as negotiators. Will Trump Vice President J.D. Vance now take over? Show more

The USA is deploying soldiers to the Middle East

It cannot be repeated often enough: it is less worth looking at what politicians say and more worth looking at how they act. The latest example: The Wall Street Journal reports that the USA is deploying 3,000 soldiers to the Middle East.

This is not just any unit, as sources from "CBS News" confirm: Members of the 82nd Airborne Division are being deployed. The airborne unit has been involved in all recent US war operations. According to the US broadcaster, however, "only" 1,500 soldiers are being sent to the Middle East. There are already 2,200 Marines stationed there on board amphibious assault ships.

"The big picture question that I have," CNN host Kasie Hunt sums it up, "is if it's true that we won [the war], why are we sending the 82nd Airborne Division?" Conservative commentator Scott Jennings retorts, "To be prepared for what happens next."

Ken Cuccinelli of the Department of Homeland Security says in the CNN discussion that the soldiers could help secure radioactive material after a peace is made. On the other hand, the New York Times speculates that Marines and airborne troops could occupy Kharg Island, through which 90 percent of Iran's oil is exported.

🚨 U.S. PARATROOPERS DEPLOYED — MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS ESCALATE



Reports indicate elements of the 82nd Airborne Division have now arrived in the Middle East.



This follows the sudden cancellation of a major training exercise earlier this month — a clear shift toward operational… pic.twitter.com/wAsIOwW9OW — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) March 24, 2026

Iran mocks Trump - and wants money

Ebrahim Solfaghari has mocked US efforts for a ceasefire: The spokesman for the central headquarters "Chatam Al-Anbija", which takes command of the general staff in times of war, made the remarks in a pre-recorded video aired on state television on Tuesday.

"Have your internal conflicts escalated to the point where you are negotiating with yourself?" Solfaghari asked mockingly, according to the AP news agency. "Our first and last word has been the same from the beginning and will remain the same: Someone like us will never come to an agreement with someone like you. Not now, not ever."

Trump’s delusions of jointly controlling the Strait of Hormuz with Iran are straight out of the rom-com "Me and the Ayatollah"



[image or embed] — The Daily Show (@thedailyshow.com) 24. März 2026 um 23:04

"India Today" adds that Tehran is also demanding money from the USA. Mohsen Rezaei, who advises Ayatollah Modshtaba Khamenei on military matters, is quoted as saying: "The war will continue until we receive compensation for all our losses, all economic sanctions are lifted and we receive international legal guarantees that Washington will not interfere in our affairs."

Saudis and Israelis want to fight

The broadcaster NPR claims to have learned from two Israeli sources that Jerusalem will not be able to achieve its war aims for several weeks. "We are halfway there in many ways," one of the sources said. "There are significant achievements on both the tactical and strategic levels. But we have not yet achieved complete strategic victory."

Trump peace plan latest: Iran says there are no talks and Israel says it will keep fighting. Surprisingly poor conflict avoidance from someone who dodged the Vietnam draft multiple times



[image or embed] — HIGNFY (@hignfy.bsky.social) 24. März 2026 um 15:23

Saudi Arabia is also pushing for a continuation of the war, according to the New York Times: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has lured Donald Trump with the fact that the American has a "historic opportunity" to reorganize the Middle East.

Riyadh wants to eliminate a long-term opponent in the region and topple the regime, the report continues. Saudi Arabia officially rejects the "New York Times" report: "The Kingdom has always advocated a peaceful solution to this conflict, even before it began."

Reporter: There’s been reporting that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia has been encouraging you to do certain things related to Iran.



Trump: He is a warrior, he is fighting with us. pic.twitter.com/8DSm4BqK3B — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) March 24, 2026

However, the Wall Street Journal also writes that not only the Saudis but also the United Arab Emirates are flirting with the idea of going to war. In view of the attacks on Saudi Arabia, Riyadh's patience is "not unlimited", says one source: it is "only a matter of time" before Crown Prince bin Salman goes into confrontation.

Trump demands money to keep fighting

The US is reportedly demanding trillions of dollars from the Gulf states - both for the war to continue and in the event of peace. This was reported by Omani journalist Salem al-Juhouri to the Arabic BBC. "Türkiye Today" quotes from the interview:

Washington is exerting financial and military pressure on the Gulf states. "Today we are talking about certain leaks according to which the American president is demanding about 5 trillion dollars from the Gulf coalition states if they want this war to continue," says al-Juhouri.

But even if the war ends, the White House wants to see money: "If they want it to stop, they have to pay 2.5 trillion dollars to the United States for what was achieved last."

Unclear who is negotiating with whom

On the US side, negotiations with Iran are actually the responsibility of Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy for the Middle East, and Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Scorched-earth negotiators: Jared Kushner (left) and Steve Witkoff (center) are no longer an option for Tehran as interlocutors. The photo was taken at the WEF in Davos on January 20. KEYSTONE

But the mullahs are no longer talking to the two: "They don't want to work with Jared [Kushner] and [Steve] Witkoff because they have stabbed them in the back," a source from the Gulf states told the British Telegraph.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump just said Iran's leaders sent him a "present" as part of proving who is really in control



The present, related to oil and gas, arrived today, worth a "tremendous amount of money"



"They gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a… pic.twitter.com/U71lqnbEJr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 24, 2026

The reason: a few hours after the last phone call between Tehran and the duo at the end of February, the first missiles hit the Iranian capital, heralding the war. According to the London-based newspaper, a member of the government who has not yet attracted attention for his crude rhetoric is now to take over: "Vance is preferred," says the British source.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson says Iran is willing to listen to "sustainable" proposals to end the war, will absolutely keep charging vessels a fee for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) March 25, 2026

According to the Telegraph, the US Vice President has so far been rather skeptical about the arms race. There is also speculation that direct talks could take place in Islamabad in Pakistan later this week. So far, negotiations have only taken place indirectly: Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey are to mediate.