Philipp Dahm
8.1.2026
The deadly shootings in Minneapolis shook the USA. Not only the citizens there, but people all over the country are taking part - and sharply criticizing the ICE authorities. This also applies to these five Hollywood celebrities.
ICE agents shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Gold in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 8.
Amanda Seyfried, Eva Longoria, Cynthia Nixon, Mark Ruffalo and Simu Liu sharply criticize the US authorities.
This senseless death not only concerns the masses, but also celebrities: Here are five Hollywood stars who share their thoughts with us.
Amanda Seyfried
Series and movie star Amanda Seyfried posts the video of the mayor of Minneapolis in her Instagram story, in which Jacob Frey shouts at ICE: "Get the hell out of Minneapolis. We don't want you here."
The agency would not provide security, but would achieve the opposite. "People get hurt," says Frey. "Now someone is dead. That's your fault." The 40-year-old goes on to post a quote from George Orwell's dystopia "1984": "The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their last, most important command."
Eva Longoria
"Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria, who now earns a lot of money as an investor, makes her views clear in her Instagram story, where she posts no fewer than nine entries on the subject.
The posts include bitter comments on the behavior of ICE agents, a look at the current protest in Minneapolis and statements from the police and the mayor, who talk turkey about the ICE operation.
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon is also venting her anger on her Instagram story. She first posted the video of the incident and then demanded: "Arrest this ICE agent and charge him with murder!!!"
The actress from "Sex and the City" is outraged that her colleagues, who prevented the victim from being treated quickly, should also be held accountable for aiding and abetting. ICE should be abolished, she continued.
Mark Ruffalo
"Hulk" actor Mark Ruffalo reposts several critical entries on Bluesky. "Shut down ICE and investigate," it says, "they murdered in broad daylight today."
The 58-year-old also posted this clip with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: The 36-year-old Democrat also speaks of "murder". The victim was "shot in the head" while the woman, who feared for her life, tried to flee.
AOC: What we saw today was a criminal murder a woman while she was trying to flee for her life. What we saw today was a manifestation of every American’s worst nightmare: their government turning into a tyranny.
The Chinese-born Canadian actor Simu Liu from the Marvel universe is "more than shocked" by the "murderous ICE actions" in Minneapolis. The video would "clearly show the murder of an unarmed woman driving away".
