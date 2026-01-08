The anger at them is great: federal agents on January 8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. KEYSTONE

The deadly shootings in Minneapolis shook the USA. Not only the citizens there, but people all over the country are taking part - and sharply criticizing the ICE authorities. This also applies to these five Hollywood celebrities.

No time? blue News summarizes for you ICE agents shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Gold in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 8.

Amanda Seyfried, Eva Longoria, Cynthia Nixon, Mark Ruffalo and Simu Liu sharply criticize the US authorities. Show more

The tragic incident in Minnesota's capital Minneapolis is also infuriating many because the government appears to be trying to cover up the incident.

Whatever happens now: All help comes too late for Renee Gold. The 37-year-old dies in her car.

This senseless death not only concerns the masses, but also celebrities: Here are five Hollywood stars who share their thoughts with us.

Amanda Seyfried

Series and movie star Amanda Seyfried posts the video of the mayor of Minneapolis in her Instagram story, in which Jacob Frey shouts at ICE: "Get the hell out of Minneapolis. We don't want you here."

Amanda Seyfried in Los Angeles in mid-December.

The agency would not provide security, but would achieve the opposite. "People get hurt," says Frey. "Now someone is dead. That's your fault." The 40-year-old goes on to post a quote from George Orwell's dystopia "1984": "The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their last, most important command."



Eva Longoria

"Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria, who now earns a lot of money as an investor, makes her views clear in her Instagram story, where she posts no fewer than nine entries on the subject.

Eva Longoria at a film premiere in London in October 2025.

The posts include bitter comments on the behavior of ICE agents, a look at the current protest in Minneapolis and statements from the police and the mayor, who talk turkey about the ICE operation.



Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon is also venting her anger on her Instagram story. She first posted the video of the incident and then demanded: "Arrest this ICE agent and charge him with murder!!!"

Cynthia Nixon wanted to run for the Democrats in the 2018 New York mayoral elections, but was defeated by Andrew Cuomo.

The actress from "Sex and the City" is outraged that her colleagues, who prevented the victim from being treated quickly, should also be held accountable for aiding and abetting. ICE should be abolished, she continued.



Mark Ruffalo

"Hulk" actor Mark Ruffalo reposts several critical entries on Bluesky. "Shut down ICE and investigate," it says, "they murdered in broad daylight today."



The 58-year-old also posted this clip with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: The 36-year-old Democrat also speaks of "murder". The victim was "shot in the head" while the woman, who feared for her life, tried to flee.

AOC: What we saw today was a criminal murder a woman while she was trying to flee for her life. What we saw today was a manifestation of every American’s worst nightmare: their government turning into a tyranny.



Simu Liu

The Chinese-born Canadian actor Simu Liu from the Marvel universe is "more than shocked" by the "murderous ICE actions" in Minneapolis. The video would "clearly show the murder of an unarmed woman driving away".

The current laws could also be enforced "in a dignified manner". The 36-year-old ends with, "F*** ICE forever."