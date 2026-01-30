Even though the situation in Minnesota seems to be calming down, the ICE operation in the state is still having an impact. Outrageous facts are coming to light - for example about the shooters and the legality of the operations. In the meantime, it also seems clear where ICE will strike next.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two Border Patrol officers who fired fatal shots at Alex Pretti have been placed on leave, while the Department of Homeland Security and the White House blame each other for jumping to terrorism accusations.

A judge sharply criticizes ICE in Minnesota for ignoring dozens of court orders and threatens the ICE chief with sanctions.

Despite a possible government shutdown, ICE could continue to operate as an "essential service" and is apparently planning new raids against Haitians in Springfield, Ohio. Show more

Paid vacations for gunmen

The ten shots that took Alex Pretti's life on Saturday, Jan. 24, were fired by two gunmen, according to authorities. These two Department of Homeland Security officers are now off duty, but will continue to be paid.

"The two officers involved have been on leave since Saturday. That is standard protocol," according to the Border Patrol, reports "Newsweek". This refers to administrative leave, i.e. paid vacation. The identity of those affected has so far been kept secret.

Department of Homeland Security and White House incriminate each other

The Trump administration is in the crossfire because Alex Pretti has been hastily labeled a "terrorist" whose plan was to "massacre" various ICE agents with his gun. But these accusations are untenable when you see the various videos of the deadly scene in Minneapolis.

Those responsible have now also realized this - and are now blaming each other.

Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem, for example, says she only called the victim a "domestic terrorist" because of the White House: "Everything I did, I did on the orders of the president and Stephen," she is reported to have said, according to Axios. She is referring to Trump's top advisor Stephen Miller.

He refutes this - and passes the ball back to Noem. Miller only called Pretti a "would-be assassin" who wanted to kill ICE agents because the Department of Homeland Security had given him the relevant information, reports "Politico".

The Border Patrol was also only supposed to secure ICE operations - and not take action itself, the report continues. "We are currently investigating why the [Border Patrol team] may not have followed protocol," Miller even explains.

ICE disregards 96 court orders

ICE has disobeyed 96 court orders in Minnesota since January 1, involving 74 different cases. According to the New York Times, this was announced by the state's Chief Justice, Patrick J. Schiltz. And the number is probably even higher, he says angrily. He was only able to do a cursory check.

"This list should give pause for thought to anyone who cares about the rule of law - regardless of his or her political persuasion," Schiltz, who was elevated to office by Republican President George W. Bush, is quoted as saying. ICE has thus ignored more judgments than "other federal agencies since they have existed".

The judge's words are clear: "ICE is not the law per se. ICE has every right to challenge the orders of this court, but like any litigant, ICE must obey those orders until they are vacated or set aside."

BREAKING: Judge Patrick Schiltz cancels contempt hearing Friday where ICE chief Todd Lyons was to be forced to testify, but excoriates ICE for defying almost 100 court orders in last month. "ICE is not a law unto itself," Schiltz writes. Doc: www.documentcloud.org/documents/26...



[image or embed] — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein.bsky.social) 28. Januar 2026 um 23:24

Schiltz is apparently quite annoyed with the agency: The judge has threatened acting ICE boss Todd Lyons with a fine if he continues to ignore his subpoenas. However, the ICE man will not be testifying in court after all: the detained immigrant, who Lyons was supposed to comment on, was dismissed without further ado.

ICE would probably continue to work even in the event of a shutdown

The Democrats in the US Congress are pushing for an end to the rigorous raids against immigrants and are willing to risk a partial shutdown of government operations to do so. The Democratic representatives in the Senate presented their demands to the Department of Homeland Security the day before yesterday, Wednesday. These include a binding code of conduct for federal officials and the obligation for officials to identify themselves.

EISEN: Don't you think Democrats are tapping into something in the mood of the country when it comes to the funding of ICE? BESSENT: President Trump has brought down the temperature on the situation. He is urging them not to shut down the government.



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 28. Januar 2026 um 16:27

The immigration authority ICE must be "reined in and fundamentally reformed", emphasized Chuck Schumer the day before yesterday. However, the Democratic majority leader in the Senate is in talks with the White House to avert a shutdown, reports the New York Times. The President and Schumer have until January 31, 12.01 a.m. Eastern Time, to find a compromise.

But what will happen to ICE if there is a shutdown after all? Time magazine has some sobering information on this: the work of the immigration authority is considered an "essential service". These essential services will continue even if the government's budget is blocked. In the event of a shutdown, the pressure would therefore be primarily political, but would not have a direct impact on ICE.

Ohio is next in line

While the situation in Minnesota appears to be easing, the ICE immigration authority is apparently already planning its next major operation: the state of Ohio is now reportedly at the top of the list - and the city of Springfield in particular.

This is where "illegal immigrants eat dogs and cats" - at least that's what Donald Trump said when he fought a TV duel with Kamala Harris during the last presidential election campaign. The New Yorker said in May 2025 that Haitians in particular were a problem there.

Donald Trump:In Springfield they're eating the dogs, the people that came in ,they're eating the cats, they're eating the pets of the people that live there. pic.twitter.com/DfgyqWfyae — Ota Benga (@MmuiWabatho) May 21, 2025

The background to the possible Springfield mission: On February 3, a transitional arrangement expires that has granted temporary protection status to refugees from Haiti. The "Springfield News-Sun" reports that a 30-day ICE deployment is likely to take place after this date - according to a message sent to the city's school board.

According to the report, there is already a "federal list of individual deportation orders in Springfield". The city is apparently a center for immigrants from Haiti: 330,000 residents of the island live in the USA, 30,000 of them in central Ohio and 12,000 to 15,000 in Springfield, according to the Ohio Capital Journal.

"People are scared," Viles Dorsainvil from the Haitian Support Center tells the paper. "They just came here to work, send their kids to school and live peacefully. Suddenly they find themselves in a different scenario where they are not accepted." He reports: "They are panicking and the worst thing is that they can't even plan their lives for the next three months."