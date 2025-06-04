Incredible.



After Operation Spiderweb, logistics in Russia come to a standstill as police search trucks for drones. Kiev's strike has many facets: What if terrorists copy Ukraine?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Operation "Spider's Web": these five aspects of Ukraine's hussar strike make you sit up and take notice.

What are the consequences of Kiev's attack for Moscow? In addition to military losses, there are implications for logistics and border controls.

Why these targets? Kiev could also have hit missile production or refineries.

Lessons for the military, but also for security officials: What happens when terrorists send containers with AI drones?

Three other events close in time: What about the other incidents?

Bad omen: when will the counterattack happen? Show more

The Ukrainian attack on Russia's fleet of strategic bombers at four different bases on June 1 is still making waves. Here are five aspects worth taking a closer look at.

What are the consequences of Kiev's attack for Moscow?

First of all, the direct consequences of the attack must be priced in: According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), 41 aircraft have been destroyed, said to be worth seven billion dollars. The military loss is even more serious, as bombers such as the Tu-22 and Tu-95 have not been produced since the 1990s.

This also applies to the A-50 early warning aircraft, one of which is also said to have gone up in the air: It is unclear how many working models Moscow still has in its arsenal, but there are not many. However, nuclear deterrence is not endangered by the loss of the bombers - given the many land-based and submarine-based alternatives.

Russia can expect no less significant losses in terms of transportation: After the SBU used unsuspecting Russian drivers who brought containers loaded with drones close to the military bases, the police are now inspecting trucks on a large scale.

This has consequences for logistics: 70 percent of containers in Russia are transported by road. Kiev has therefore hijacked the most common flow of goods to carry out its attacks, which is now being slowed down. Moscow also needs to think about better screening of containers crossing borders, for example in the Caucasus.

A final point is the inadequate security of its domestic military bases. Russia needs to build bunkers for its aircraft so that they no longer stand around vulnerable on the tarmac and strengthen its drone defense. This takes time - and costs money.

Why these targets?

The SBU claims to have taken out 34 percent of the fleet of strategic bombers in the attack, which naturally hurts the Kremlin. However, the direct impact on the war in Ukraine is rather small.

A Tu-95 can carry eight Ch-101 cruise missiles. A Tu-160 has six suspensions. In other words, together with land-based missile systems and submarines, Moscow still has enough options to cover Ukraine with cruise missiles.

What if the SBU had set its sights on a different target? What could the containers full of drones near large refineries have achieved? Or where the cruise missiles that cause deaths in Ukrainian cities are manufactured? What if Kiev had attacked the last remaining production line for Tu-160 bombers?

Answers to these questions will only be available in the future, should the SBU publish further details. The fact that it took Kiev's domestic intelligence service a year, six months and nine days to plan the operation shows that the decision-making process was probably complicated.

What if terrorists send containers with AI drones?

Kiev's coup has consequences not only for Russia or Ukraine (see point 5). The attack shows the whole world what the time has come in the age of drone warfare.

The Russian drivers of the trucks report how they were surprised by the fact that the containers on their trailers opened automatically. The drones that subsequently ascended recognized and controlled their targets using artificial intelligence.

This artificial intelligence was apparently trained in a museum in the Ukrainian city of Poltava, where various types of strategic bombers are on display - including the Tu-22 and Tu-95.

Training ground for Ukrainian AI drones: the Museum of Long-Range and Strategic Aviation in Poltava. Commons/Дмитро Ігорович Кандиба

The SBU has marked the locations on the aircraft where the drones have to strike: On the propeller-driven Tu-95, the point is at the root of the wings, under which the fuel tanks are located.

SBU chief Vasil Malyuk looks at pictures showing a Tu-95 MS (front left), a Tu-22M3 (front right) and satellite images of Russian military bases. SBU

Now not only Russia must protect its bases better against such attacks, other states must also draw consequences from the surprise attack. Pakistan will consider what a container of AI drones from India could do in Kashmir - and vice versa.

The threat can also be thought of in even greater terms: How can the US defend itself against a state adversary that sends ten such containers to the United States to hedge against an attack. What if it's not a country, but a terrorist organization?

What about the other incidents?

The SBU has celebrated the attacks on Moscow's bomber fleet with relish. Volodymyr Zelensky did not miss the opportunity to rub Vladimir Putin's nose in the fact that the planning center of his agents was located not far from a regional office of the Russian secret service FSB.

However, in addition to the attacks on the air force bases, there was also an attack on a base in the Murmansk Oblast: Severomorsk in the far north of Russia is home to the Russian Northern Fleet. It is a closed city - a restricted military area.

That is why it is only known that there were explosions there on June 1. Whether drones were involved, what might have been hit - all this remains in the dark. A video is said to prove the incident. Officially, however, it is denied that there was an attack

There were also explosions at two bridges in Russia that caused serious damage. In the late evening of May 31, a bridge over a passenger train collapsed in the Bryansk region. Seven people died and 30 others were reportedly injured.

A few hours later, a similar incident occurred in the Kursk region when a bridge collapsed just as a freight train was passing over it. In both cases, the structures were brought down by explosions, according to the authorities.

It is not yet known whether these three incidents are connected to Operation "Spider Web", but the proximity in time makes people sit up and take notice.

When will the counter-attack take place?

On June 3, the Russian armed forces attacked the Ukrainian city of Sumy with rocket launchers and cluster munitions: At least three people were killed and 20 injured in the attack on the civilian population.

However, this is unlikely to have been the retaliation for the "Spider's Web" operation that the Kremlin is undoubtedly planning, for which targets must first be determined and forces gathered. German YouTuber Thorsten Heinrich estimates the response time to be between four and ten days.

The attack on Sumy suggests that Vladimir Putin will not care about sparing the Ukrainian civilian population when he takes revenge.