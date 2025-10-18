After his meeting with Zelenskyi, Trump makes a statement: he does not mention the Tomahawk cruise missiles that Ukraine is hoping for - instead there is an appeal. What does that mean?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the White House actually had a very specific topic: Tomahawk weapons with a long range, which Ukraine is requesting for its defense against the aggressor Russia. At the end of the visit, the public is as smart as before. And many more questions have arisen.

Are the Tomahawks off the table now?

That is unclear. In his first post on Truth Social after the conversation with Zelensky in Washington, US President Donald Trump did not mention the Tomahawk precision weapon at all. With its help, Kiev could play a more offensive role in the war.

US President Donald Trump (left) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in front of the White House. Keystone

The Ukrainian army could fire the cruise missiles far into Russia. In recent weeks, the US has also mentioned that Ukraine would like to have Tomahawks. However, Trump remained vague and emphasized before the talks that the USA also needed its own Tomahawks.

In the televised public part of the visit to Zelenskyi, Trump said that the war could hopefully be ended without having to think about these weapons.

Has Trump changed his stance on the war?

Some time ago, Trump, whose position on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has wavered back and forth, was still assessing the situation as follows: Ukraine could reconquer its territory from the Russian aggressor with the help of Western allies.

With time, patience and financial support, particularly from NATO, the original borders at the time of the start of the war were an "option", it was said at the time. Trump had become increasingly annoyed with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Selensky came to the White House with a tailwind - with promises of even more arms aid from European allies.

Now, in his first post after the Selensky visit, Trump appealed to both sides to end the war. "They should stop where they are." However, he did not specify much more precisely. Addressing Russia and Ukraine, he also emphasized: "STOP, GO HOME TO YOUR FAMILIES IN PEACE!".

He did not mention that Russia is the aggressor in the war. His behavior could have something to do with his next important meeting with Putin in Budapest.

What does Trump want to discuss with Putin?

It is not yet clear when exactly Trump and Putin will meet in Budapest. Trump announced on October 16 that he would meet with Putin in the Hungarian capital "probably in the next two weeks".

The US President sees himself as a mediator in the Ukraine war. However, it has now become clear that the meeting will probably take place without Zelensky. However, Trump said that he wanted to stay in contact with the Ukrainian. This is reminiscent of Trump's invitation to Putin to Alaska in August. The Ukrainian was not present there either.

The meeting then failed to produce any tangible results. A three-way meeting, which the US president had talked about, never materialized. Russia has been waging a destructive war of aggression against Ukraine for more than three and a half years. The question is to what extent the phone call between Trump and Putin on Thursday influenced the talks in the White House the following day.

Trump called the phone call with Putin "very productive". According to Russia, the initiative for the conversation with Trump came from Moscow this time. The official reason was Putin's congratulations on Trump's success in the negotiations on the Gaza war.

In recent weeks, the US president had expressed his disappointment with Putin and appealed to other allies to weaken Russia economically in order to empty the aggressor's war chest. The USA imposed sanctions against India to stop the country buying oil from Russia.

Another thing to bear in mind is that Trump plans to meet with China's President Xi Jinping in South Korea at the end of the month to discuss the trade conflict between the two countries.

In line with his approach to India, the US President has said that he wants to persuade China to stop trading energy with Russia. It is still unclear whether the meeting will take place before or after the meeting with Putin.

Will Zelensky go home empty-handed?

That also remains open. At a press conference after the meeting, Zelensky formally referred to a request from the US side not to discuss the issue of Tomahawks any further in public. "The USA does not want an escalation", the Ukrainian explained this request.

Nevertheless, the issue was not off the table, at least for him. "We need to work on it even more," he emphasized. The question is whether the Americans do not want to be seen to be holding their cards close to their chest ahead of the Putin meeting and are therefore not publicly committing themselves.

Selensky explained once again why his country needs weapons. With the air defense systems available today, Ukraine is not in a position to combat Russian ballistic missiles to a sufficient extent. "Our energy industry simply cannot withstand these strikes," said Selenskyj. This is precisely why pressure needs to be built up on Russia and this consists of supplying appropriate weapons.

Kiev wants to carry out combined attacks with drones and Tomahawks. According to media reports, the Ukrainian delegation had presented a map with targets in Russia to the White House to illustrate this. Selensky assured: "[The Russians] fear these combined attacks, they understand what we can do."

What happens now?

With a lot of support from Europe to end the war. Zelensky informed European partners about his visit to the White House that evening, as he announced on Platform X, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the heads of the EU institutions.

EU Council President António Costa wrote on X that the common goal remains a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. "Military, financial and diplomatic support as well as security guarantees are essential for this," said Costa. At the EU summit next week, concrete steps will be discussed to increase pressure on Russia in order to achieve peace.

According to a statement from the German government, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said: "Ukraine now needs a peace plan." The statement went on to say that the European partners had promised Zelenskyi to increase their support "in order to persuade Russia to enter into serious negotiations". For example, they want to increase pressure through sanctions and use frozen Russian state assets.