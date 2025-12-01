The hikers were wearing inadequate footwear. Bergrettung Villnöss

Five young people in sneakers had to be rescued on a mountain in South Tyrol. The rescuers speak of pure luck and warn against recklessness in the wintery high mountains.

Dominik Müller

Mountain rescuers were called out on Saturday in the South Tyrolean municipality of Villnöss to help five young people. "The young adults of foreign origin went to the foot of the north face of the Sass Rigais in low shoes and got into difficulties," wrote the mountain rescue team on Facebook.

The alarm was raised at 12.52 pm. No one was injured. The victims were brought down to the valley unharmed.

However, according to the mountain rescue team, the young people were "very lucky that the operation in the extremely steep, rocky and avalanche-prone area ended well".

Caution is required in the high mountains, especially at this time of year: Only with the appropriate experience, safety equipment (avalanche transceiver, probe, shovel) and "common sense" should you venture into such areas.

