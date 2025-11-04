1:20 p.m.

US celebrities are partly celebrating the victory of left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani in the New York mayoral election and partly expressing shock. "I love this young man so much," wrote "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon on Instagram. "I woke up this morning with a hopeful new outlook on the world, but we're just getting started."

Rapper 50 Cent, on the other hand, posted a picture on Instagram of a gravestone with the inscription "RIP NYC" ("Rest in peace New York City").

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo shared a video of the election winner thanking New York City on Intagram. His colleague Lupita Nyong'o posted a photo of herself and Mamdani on the social network and wrote below it "Congratulations, Mayor Mamdani!" However, many US celebrities did not comment on the New York election.

In Mamdani, US President Donald Trump will soon have a charismatic opponent in New York. He announced on election night that he would resolutely counter provocations by the president.