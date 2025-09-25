In Bangkok's morning traffic, the ground suddenly opens up in front of a hospital. Parts of a busy road collapse, creating a huge crater.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A sinkhole up to 50 meters deep opened up in front of the Vajira Hospital in Bangkok.

Nobody was injured, but vehicles crashed into it and many people had to be evacuated.

Sinkholes occur five to ten times more frequently in Bangkok than in European cities. Show more

The ground has subsided in front of the Vajira Hospital in Bangkok's Dusit district. Parts of a busy road collapsed, leaving a crater measuring around 30 by 30 meters and up to 50 meters deep.

No one was injured, but several electricity pylons and a police vehicle fell into the sinkhole. Residents and patients of the hospital were evacuated for safety reasons. The hole was created above a subway station under construction, which is now being secured by special teams.

Sinkholes in Thailand and worldwide

Sinkholes occur when water washes out the subsoil and the soil loses its load-bearing capacity. Defective pipes or heavy rainfall often encourage these processes.

In Thailand, especially in the densely built-up capital Bangkok, sinkholes occur much more frequently than elsewhere. According to the city administration, sinkholes occur around five to ten times more frequently here than in comparably sized cities in Europe. The reason for this is the soft, water-rich subsoil, the heavy development and the heavy tropical rainfall.

