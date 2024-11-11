Moscow has reportedly gathered 50,000 soldiers to recapture Kursk before any peace negotiations begin under Donald Trump. North Koreans are also helping the Kremlin.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you If Donald Trump moves into the White House, he could try to freeze the front in Ukraine - but until then, Vladimir Putin must also drive the Ukrainians out of Kursk.

Moscow is said to have already gathered 50,000 soldiers in Kursk: No personnel are said to have been withdrawn from other sections of the front.

These soldiers are said to include thousands of North Koreans, who are allegedly more organized, younger and fitter than the Russians.

One expert estimates that up to 15,000 North Koreans will soon be supporting the Russian army every month.

Joe Biden sends Kiev 500 interceptor missiles, but continues to put the brakes on the use of long-range weapons against Russia.

The Russian army is paying a high price in blood for the current progress on the front. Show more

How will the war in Ukraine change when Donald Trump moves into the White House? The incoming US president wants to settle the conflict within 24 hours of taking office. One option for him could be to freeze the border.

Depending on what else is negotiated, this could suit Vladimir Putin. A ceasefire would put the Kremlin in a position to allow the army and its stocks to recover before it attacks again. However, Moscow will only agree to a freeze on the front if the situation in Kursk is resolved.

Documented Russian equipment losses since the start of the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by equipment type pic.twitter.com/Rw5lUuxCq4 — Jakub Janovsky (@Rebel44CZ) November 11, 2024

If Kiev had to cede the territories that Russia has occupied, the same would have to apply to the Russian territory in Kursk that the enemy controls. It is hard to imagine that Putin would accept losing his heartland. In other words, Kursk must be recaptured - and preferably by January 20, when Trump's second term of office begins.

50,000 soldiers are ready in Kursk

As the New York Times (NYT) reports, Moscow has assembled 50,000 soldiers in Kursk. The Kremlin did not even have to withdraw troops from other parts of the front to reach this total. Instead, the group is being augmented with soldiers from North Korea.

🇰🇵👀 North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region undergo mine-explosive training under the supervision of Russian instructors pic.twitter.com/nJgFKVdF7x — Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇬🇪🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@TreasChest) November 5, 2024

According to the report, the North Koreans, who are actually part of the army's XI Corps, are divided into two units in Eastern Europe: an assault group and a support group. They are currently training in the far west of Kursk for their upcoming deployment alongside Russian troops: The program ranges from artillery fire and clearing trenches to mine laying and infantry tactics.

Footage from Nov 7 shows Russian troops storming Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region, using their own vehicles for demining. At least 15 pieces of equipment destroyed. pic.twitter.com/W7iD43lKvR — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 10, 2024

George Barros from the Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War believes that the Asians are well organized. "The one thing they are perhaps even better at than the Russians is cohesion and discipline," he tells the NYT.

Eastern Ukraine, a low-flying Ukrainian Army Aviation Mi-8 pitches up, sending a hail of S-13 122mm rockets at Russian lines. pic.twitter.com/tCPZTbnMYy — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) November 10, 2024

"Younger and in better shape"

So has the help from Pyongyang even mattered so far? "Thousands of additional infantrymen can make a difference in Kursk," replies Rob Lee, a military expert from the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "These soldiers are younger and in better shape than many Russian regulars."

Weekend Ukraine map thread for Sunday 10th November 2024



Highlights: More footage emerged of the Russian assault on Kursk, showing substantial Russian losses.



Deep strikes into Zaporizhia by HIMARS, destroying Russian convoys



Russian advance to Sontsiivka in the Kurakhove… pic.twitter.com/HEwljZbbyK — Ukraine Control Map (@UAControlMap) November 10, 2024

Barros does not believe that the current contingent will remain: He reckons that up to 15,000 North Koreans could reinforce the Russian army in the future - every month. The question is how far they will go: Would they stop at the border or would they also advance onto Ukrainian soil with their Russian comrades?

Instead of a thousand words



Powerful but grim photos and words from Ukrainian war photographer Kostiantyn Liberov:



It is becoming increasingly difficult to reach the infantry, and in some areas of the front – almost impossible. So much so that commanders, with a grim smile,… pic.twitter.com/hEno9nfOPt — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 10, 2024

Kiev is also preparing for Trump's second term: "Winter is a critical point. I hope the war is coming to an end," a Ukrainian source told the Reuters news agency. "Now we are defining the positions for the negotiations for both sides."

Videos from October of Russian Kh-39 / LMUR missile launches and strikes by Mi-28NM and Ka-52M helicopters. A Russian channel claims they are testing a longer range variant as well. 77/https://t.co/glgazOUnJghttps://t.co/mtv1sxmQZnhttps://t.co/Veb0rbc8cq… pic.twitter.com/bCIc4F6MU7 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) November 10, 2024

Biden sends missiles - and puts the brakes on

Joe Biden wants to help Ukraine while he still can: According to the "Wall Street Journal" (WSJ), the incumbent US president has sent 500 interceptor missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems to Kiev. Paris and London are also putting pressure on Biden to lift the restrictions on long-range weapons, writes the British "Telegraph".

Russian airfields within range of various long-range weapons. United24

At the same time, France has announced a further delivery of Scalp cruise missiles to Ukraine, which the army is to use explicitly to attack the enemy behind the front line. The flaw, however, is that the French missiles also contain US technology, which requires the White House to approve their use.

France gets it. France will send a new shipment of SCALP long-range missiles to Ukraine. “To allow Ukraine to strike behind enemy lines, I have signed an order for the delivery of around ten SCALP missiles." https://t.co/SewdJMZ1eH pic.twitter.com/TLgA70kty7 — Glasnost Gone (@GlasnostGone) November 10, 2024

So far, the White House has only given Volodymyr Zelensky a long leash when it comes to anti-radar missiles: According to the WSJ, the US has given Kiev several examples of the brand-new AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGM), which are already in use against Russian air defenses.

New and interesting mock-ups from Ukrainian firm Apate — this time M777 howitzers with simulated firing. pic.twitter.com/Y3Nk9nt6m7 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 10, 2024

Russia pays the price in blood

Russia continues to advance on the front. Putin's army is gaining ground, particularly in Donetsk in the south-east of Pokrovsk. However, the price that has to be paid is still high: most recently, 1770 Russian soldiers are said to have been injured or killed in one day.

POKROVSK AXIS /1620 UTC 9 NOV/ Sustaining heavy losses, RU forces fail in attack near Krasnohoriva. Russian units reported to expand two salients south of Pokrovsk. pic.twitter.com/OswTIbjFXK — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) November 9, 2024

This echoes what Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said about October: According to the British Chief of the Defense Staff, an average of 1500 Russians were injured or killed every day last month.

KUPIANSK AXIS /1640 UTC 10 OCT/ RU attacks between Synkivka and Petropavlivka driven back.

Ukrainian forces press southeast on H-26 Highway axis. pic.twitter.com/y6LALqKbVI — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) November 10, 2024

The US estimates 1200 Russian casualties per day, but even that number is too high, writes the Institute for the Understanding of War: "The Russian military almost certainly cannot sustain a daily casualty rate of more than 1200 in perpetuity while Putin tries to avoid another involuntary call-up of reservists."