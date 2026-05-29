A serious incident occurred in a school. Armin Weigel/dpa

The heatwave in France has dramatic consequences: At an elementary school in the southwest of the country, the temperature in the building rose to 53 degrees. Several children vomited and one fainted. Classes had to be canceled.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an elementary school in Soustons, France, temperatures of up to 53 degrees were measured in the building.

Several children vomited and one lost consciousness.

The town suspended afternoon lessons and gave affected families free access to the outdoor pool. Show more

The extreme heatwave in France is increasingly pushing schools to their limits.

The situation is particularly drastic in the municipality of Soustons in the south-west of the country. Temperatures of up to 53 degrees were measured in an elementary school there. The cause is a long corridor with a single-glazed glass roof, which heats up considerably in the sun.

The consequences were immediately noticeable. According to those responsible, one child fainted and several others vomited. As a result, the municipality decided to suspend lessons on Thursday and Friday from midday.

Water sprayers and free entry to the outdoor pool

To defuse the situation somewhat, the town installed water sprayers on the playground. In addition, affected families were given free admission to the local outdoor pool.

The school in question was built in the mid-1980s and is attended by around 350 children. Although a comprehensive renovation is planned, it is likely to take at least another two years.

France struggles with extreme heat

The incident occurred during an exceptional heatwave in France. Numerous regions, including parts of the west of the country and the greater Paris area, are currently under the second-highest heat warning level.

Historic temperature records for the end of May were measured in several places. The French government therefore convened an emergency meeting.