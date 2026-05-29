Extremes in France53 degrees measured in classroom - pupils faint and vomit
Sven Ziegler
29.5.2026
The heatwave in France has dramatic consequences: At an elementary school in the southwest of the country, the temperature in the building rose to 53 degrees. Several children vomited and one fainted. Classes had to be canceled.
29.05.2026, 14:47
Sven Ziegler
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In an elementary school in Soustons, France, temperatures of up to 53 degrees were measured in the building.
Several children vomited and one lost consciousness.
The town suspended afternoon lessons and gave affected families free access to the outdoor pool.
The extreme heatwave in France is increasingly pushing schools to their limits.
The situation is particularly drastic in the municipality of Soustons in the south-west of the country. Temperatures of up to 53 degrees were measured in an elementary school there. The cause is a long corridor with a single-glazed glass roof, which heats up considerably in the sun.
The consequences were immediately noticeable. According to those responsible, one child fainted and several others vomited. As a result, the municipality decided to suspend lessons on Thursday and Friday from midday.
Water sprayers and free entry to the outdoor pool
To defuse the situation somewhat, the town installed water sprayers on the playground. In addition, affected families were given free admission to the local outdoor pool.