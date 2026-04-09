A man has stolen over 300 shopping carts in Germany (symbolic image). IMAGO/Rolf Poss

A serial thief with a curious penchant has been caught red-handed in Germany: The 58-year-old man is said to have stolen a total of 300 shopping carts and then sold them on.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Germany, a 58-year-old man is said to have stolen a total of 300 shopping carts and sold them on.

According to the police, the man was caught red-handed in Mannheim in Baden-Württemberg.

The damage amounts to over 70,000 euros (around 64,700 Swiss francs). Show more

A curious series of thefts has come to an end: a 58-year-old man is said to have stolen and resold more than 300 shopping carts in Germany over a long period of time. The man was caught red-handed in Mannheim in Baden-Württemberg, according to the local police.

A witness had observed the suspect loading several shopping carts into his vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping center and preparing others for removal.

The alerted police then arrested the man. According to investigations so far, the 58-year-old is said to have stolen the shopping carts over a long period of time and sold them to a scrap dealer. The damage reportedly amounts to more than 70,000 euros (around 64,700 Swiss francs). The investigation is ongoing.