Several people have died in a fire at a building in central Brussels. According to Belgian media reports, six bodies were discovered in an elevator.

Here's what it's all about Six people were found dead following a fire at a construction site in a building in downtown Brussels.

Brussels authorities reported that several workers were trapped in an elevator when the fire spread through the elevator shaft. Summary created with

Update at 7:32 p.m.: Several people have died in a fire in the Belgian capital, Brussels. According to consistent media reports, six people were found unresponsive in an elevator in the affected building. The fire broke out in the so-called OXY building in the city center. The building houses apartments, restaurants, and a rooftop bar. According to media reports, the complex is currently undergoing renovation.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close described the incident on the scene as a tragedy that has deeply moved people. He promised support for all those affected and thanked the emergency responders for their efforts.

Fire department initially called to a small fire

It all began with what appeared to be a small fire on the second floor of the complex. The fire department responded, extinguished the fire—and then conducted a routine inspection of the massive construction site, according to a prosecutor. “Many areas were extremely difficult to access,” he added. At the same time, it becomes known that 6 of the approximately 250 workers on the construction site are missing. Eventually, emergency responders manage to fight their way to an elevator—and find several bodies inside the cabin. No further details are known at this time.

Police officers are standing in front of the OXY building on Place De Brouckere. According to consistent media reports, several people died in a building fire. Keystone

Furthermore, access to another elevator is currently impossible. “We cannot rule out the possibility that more bodies will be found here,” says the district attorney. Two workers are also taken to the hospital, as is a firefighter who suffered heatstroke during the operation, according to a fire department spokesperson. In the afternoon, exhausted firefighters can be seen in front of the building complex, reaching for their water bottles, drenched in sweat.

Prime Minister Also Visits the Scene of the Accident

As the recovery of the first bodies begins, Belgium's King Philippe and Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrive at the building, which has been cordoned off over a large area. They do not make any public statements. A few onlookers are also present.

Belgium's Interior Minister Bernard Quintin expressed his shock on X. Germany's ambassador to Belgium, Martin Kotthaus, also expressed his sympathy on the platform.

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The Oxy building, located in a pedestrian zone in the heart of downtown Brussels, is currently undergoing renovation. It formerly served as an administrative headquarters for the Belgian capital; now it is set to be converted into a multifunctional building with offices, restaurants, hotel rooms, and apartments. According to earlier estimates, the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

The companies behind the project are Whitewood and Immobel. Immobel stated that it was deeply saddened to learn of the victims of the fire at the construction site. “Our thoughts are first and foremost with those affected, their families, and their colleagues. For all of us, this is above all a human tragedy.” Immobel is supporting the emergency and security services as well as the authorities and is in close contact with all parties involved.