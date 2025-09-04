US President Donald Trump has been under pressure for weeks because of the Epstein affair. Keystone

At a highly emotional press conference, the victims of Jeffrey Epstein vent their anger: the government should release the files, they demand. But for Donald Trump, it's all just a "Democrat hoax".

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many would have known about, participated in or benefited from Jeffrey Epstein's actions: his victims publicly demand justice.

"Stay tuned for more details": The victims now want to create their own list of Epstein's clients.

The victims explicitly name Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, without accusing the ex-president and the incumbent of abuse.

Trump dismisses the demand for the release of the files as a "Democrat hoax".

The overflight of fighter jets at the victims' press conference came at an inopportune time.

"Extremely hostile act": Trump puts pressure on Republicans who support a petition to release the files. Show more

There are new developments in the case of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein that are causing a lot of turmoil, and not just in political Washington. These are the most important points that have recently come to light.

Epstein victims demand justice

"We're not asking for sympathy," Lisa Phillips says on September 3 in Washington, where Jeffrey Epstein's victims have organized. "We are here to demand accountability. And I demand justice. The House of Representatives must decide: Will they continue to protect perpetrators or will they finally protect survivors."

She met Epstein on his island in 2000 and gained an insight into a "very dark and disturbing world": "Epstein's influence reached into the highest circles of fashion, art and entertainment." The multimillionaire had abused "hundreds of underage girls".

Lisa Phillips at the press conference in front of the Capitol in Washington. YouTube/MSNBC

The deceased "was not just a serial offender. He was an international human trafficker," emphasized his victim. "And many around him knew it. Many were involved. And many profited. And yet he was protected."

Epstein victims want to draw up their own list

On behalf of all the victims, Phillips drops a bombshell: "I want to announce today that we Epstein survivors are discussing creating our own list. We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. It's being done by survivors for survivors."

No parties other than the victims are involved, Phillips said. "Stay tuned for more details," she ends her presentation to nods from her fellow campaigners. She later clarifies that her aim is to reach out to victims who have not yet come forward.

She cannot yet say whether the list will be made public: "Why do we have to give the names if the government knows them? We are also afraid to do so," says Phillips when asked by a reporter.

Bill Clinton and Donald Trump

"What I went through will haunt me forever," says Chauntae Davies, who was referred to Epstein by Ghislaine Maxwell. Davies names names: She had flown to Africa with the pedophile who had told her to keep quiet, former President Bill Clinton and other big names.

Chauntae Davies' voice breaks several times as she speaks. The press conference is also highly emotional for her fellow campaigners in the background. YouTube/MSNBC

"Epstein surrounded himself with the most powerful leaders in our country and around the world. He abused not only me, but countless others. And it seems like everyone looked the other way. The truth is, Epstein had a free pass. He was showing off to his powerful friends - including our President Donald Trump," Davies laments.

Trump dismisses file discussion as a "hoax"

The women unanimously emphasize their lack of understanding for the White House's secrecy in the case. "There are government files that tell the truth about Epstein - who he knew, who owed him what, who protected him and why he was able to go on for so long without consequences," says Davies.

She asks, "Why was only Maxwell held accountable when so many others played a role? Why is the government hiding this information from the public?" Davies is asking President Trump and the House of Representatives to finally release the files.

Trump on Epstein Files: This is a Democrat hoax. They’re trying to get people to talk about something that is totally irrelevant…



[image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 3. September 2025 um 17:56

However, the 79-year-old downplays the matter: "This is a Democrat scam that never ends," says the New Yorker shortly after the end of the Epstein victims' press conference. "We've given them everything, over and over again. More, more and more. And no one is ever satisfied. As I understand it, thousands of documents were handed over."

The problem: some of these were redacted and 97 percent of them are said to be already known. "But it's really a scam by the Democrats," Trump repeated in the presence of the Polish president, "because they're trying to get people to talk about something that is totally irrelevant to the success that we've had - since I've been president - as a nation."

Attorney Brad Edwards, who is representing Epstein survivors, has accused Trump of an "about-face" on the release of Epstein case files. And Edwards blasts Trump for referring to the matter as a hoax ===>



[image or embed] — Scott MacFarlane (@macfarlanenews.bsky.social) 3. September 2025 um 17:49

Victim Haley Robson, on the other hand, emphasized at the press conference that the whole thing was "not a hoax": "We are real people. This is real trauma."

Flyover at an inopportune time

When reporters ask the victims about Maxwell's treatment, a strange scene ensues. First Annie Farmer answers: "She participated in the abuse," she emphasizes. "She was a main architect of the system."

Then Anoushka De Georgiou takes the floor. She clearly criticizes her transfer to a "vacation camp". "This woman abused children," she says, but her statements are drowned out by the sound of several fighter jets flying low over the capital.

It takes a moment before she can speak again: "I was abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for over ten years. Ghislaine Maxwell was part of it." The possibility that the perpetrator could perhaps be pardoned drives De Georgiou crazy.

When Davies steps up to the microphone again afterwards, the Jets return. "The most [Epstein] has bragged about is that he's very close friends with Donald Trump. He even had a picture of him on his desk."

It’s difficult to overstate how disrespectful this flyover was, given this press conference was known about by the admin.



My heart broke standing next to these brave women, some who were already in tears, or shaking. No security provided to them for this conference. I wanted to… https://t.co/YcF7lhnlH7 — Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) September 3, 2025

"Jeffrey Epstein's accusers are interrupted by a White House jet flyover," headlines USA Today, asking, "Was it a coincidence?" The government says the flyover was to honor a Polish pilot who had recently crashed: the Polish president was visiting Donald Trump that day.

Trump puts pressure on Republicans

Republican MP Thomas Massie, of all people, has introduced a petition together with his Democratic colleague Ro Khanna to force the release of the Epstein files. And at the press conference in front of the Capitol, the feisty Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene also stood behind the victims.

A cold dark cell. Prince Andrew in handcuffs.



Sends the right message. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) September 3, 2025

According to the New York Times (NYT), Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace are also in favor of releasing the files. The latter also meets with the Epstein victims - and has to break off the meeting, visibly upset, when she has a panic attack.

Rep. Nancy Mace walked out of a meeting with Epstein survivors today in tears.



She described feeling overwhelmed by hearing the survivors’ testimonies, saying, “I had a very difficult time listening to their stories. Full blown panic attack. Sweating. Hyperventilating. Shaking.… pic.twitter.com/oqngWTNsBy — Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) September 3, 2025

The NYT notes that it is mainly the women among the Republicans who are insisting on the release of the files. But these politicians are taking a risk: according to the NYT, the White House has stated that it would be considered an "extremely hostile act" if party members backed the petition.

Co-initiator Thomas Massie is feeling the brunt of this: "I feel it myself in my own district," he tells CNN. "Three billionaires who are big donors to the Republican Party have spent 2.5 million dollars on ads against me, and one of them is even in Epstein's black book."

The 54-year-old says he is being made an example of: "What's being brought against me is a threat to other Republicans to stop them from doing what I'm doing." But he had already contradicted Trump once: The president had called for his expulsion at the time - and he had still been elected with 81 percent.