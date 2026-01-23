There had been a lot of talk about the full-contact fight on the White House lawn—yesterday, UFC stars let their fists do the talking: The event is causing headaches the day after—not just for those involved—and for very different reasons.

Trump dozes off during "UFC Freedom 250" 6 points that show just how bizarre the cage-fighting spectacle was

No time? blue News summarizes for you With “UFC Freedom 250,” the White House kicked off the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States on Flag Day, which is also Donald Trump’s birthday.

Even before the seven full-contact fights, supporters and opponents of the event were at each other’s throats.

Critics take issue with the promotion of the commercial event at the White House and Trump’s personal and financial ties to UFC boss Dana White.

A fighter who publicly shared a bizarre theory and an alleged, questionable message from Eric Trump are causing a stir.

“It’s fight night at the White House,” the conservative network NewsNation announced yesterday. A fight night at the White House? That’s not something you hear every day. But June 14 is, after all, a special day. For some, because Donald Trump turns 80. For others, it’s “Flag Day”: the commemorative day marking the adoption of the U.S. flag.

In any case, a celebration was set to take place on the White House lawn. Where state banquets are usually held or children do an Easter egg hunt, there was quite a racket yesterday as full-contact fighters from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) brawled in an arena aptly named “The Claw.”

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Seven fights are taking place in this unusual setting: The UFC event kicks off a whole series of celebrations culminating in the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4. On Sunday, stars like Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and Adam Sandler will be on site in Washington, and “NewsNation” is expecting the “biggest and best fireworks display ever.”

Donald and Melania Trump at yesterday’s fight. KEYSTONE

That last statement is definitely not true—see also the video at the top. Here are 6 points on what really remained of the cage fight.

The Fight Before the Fight

Opponents of the event say a UFC fight doesn’t belong at the White House. They’re represented here by a small group venting their frustration in Washington—chanting in high-pitched voices: “Whose lawn? Our lawn! Whose house? Our house!”

⚖️✊ Protesters with paper mache Trump admin officials chant “Whose lawn!? Our lawn!” outside of the White House, where a UFC fight is set to take place on the lawn this evening. @FordFischer



[image or embed] — Chris⚖️Justice (@chrisjustice01.bsky.social) 15. Juni 2026 um 01:07

The counterpart to this is a woman who calls herself Savannah Mae West. “I’m Savannah, a perfectly normal girl from the Midwest who still believes in God, family, and the American Dream,” she introduces herself on X. She also has an online shop where she sells, for example, the “official” USA-250 poster, on which she herself is the subject—and an extremely patriotic one at that.

The “official” USA 250th anniversary poster by Savannah Mae West costs just 19.43 francs. Screenshot: savannahmaeusa-shop.fourthwall.com

West also has an opinion on the cage fight at the White House: The liberal crybabies should stop making such a fuss! This is supposedly backed up by an AI video in which the young American fights a fat woman who apparently represents the left. She also asks for comments from her opponents: It would be silly if this nonsense were simply ignored.

What I want to do to all the liberal snowflakes crying on the timeline today... 🤫

(Grok isn't perfect but the spirit is 100% there lol)

Happy Birthday to President Trump, Happy Flag Day, and let’s go UFC fight night! Cry more in my replies liberals, I'll be waiting. 🇺🇸🦅🥊🔥 pic.twitter.com/21TVoTT5BW — Savannah Mae West (@SavannahMaeUSA) June 14, 2026

Advertisers and Sponsors

As we all know, there’s no accounting for taste. In that regard, everyone must decide for themselves what to make of the advertisements shown in front of the White House on Flag Day —aka Trump’s birthday.

Take, for example, the energy drink manufacturer Monster, which is putting itself in the spotlight. The US beer Bud Light is also being advertised on the White House lawn. Crypto.com and the betting provider Polymarket round out the lineup.

Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, is also a sponsor of the America 250 celebrations in general. Other sponsors include defense giants Boeing, RTX, and Lockheed Martin; the crypto platform Coinbase; data giant Palantir; and the UFC.

The fruitful relationship between White and Trump

The president and CEO of the UFC is Dana Frederick White, who has been friends with Donald Trump for many years. After White took over the organization, the Trump Taj Mahal was the only casino in Las Vegas to offer him a venue in 2001.

Behind bars: Dana White and Donald Trump. KEYSTONE

In 2016, White returned the favor by campaigning for Trump during the presidential race. The 56-year-old also donated to Trump’s campaign. Trump, in turn, invested in UFC stock. This fruitful relationship is paying off: “UFC Freedom 250” is not being hosted by the White House, but explicitly by White’s company.

The official broadcast for Trump's UFC fight announces that fighters will be paid in crypto from the Trump family's crypto company



[image or embed] — FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 15. Juni 2026 um 03:09

The result: Dana White calls the shots. Journalists who want to cover the event must obtain accreditation from the UFC. The fighters’ pay, meanwhile, is issued in the stablecoin cryptocurrency issued by Trump’s company, World Liberty Financial. One might be forgiven for suspecting a bit of cronyism here.

White is also cashing in on the broadcast, by the way: The event will be broadcast exclusively on the pay-TV channel Paramount+, which is owned by Trump supporters and billionaires Larry and David Ellison.

"Bread and circuses" except the bread has never been more expensive and the circus is lining the pockets of the oligarchy.



[image or embed] — Robert Reich (@rbreich.bsky.social) 15. Juni 2026 um 03:53

“Michelle Obama is a man”

Anyone who thinks a UFC fight is a non-political event is in for a surprise, as Josh Hokit’s performance shows. He knocked out his opponent Derrick Lewis in the third round.

When conservative podcaster Joe Rogan held the microphone up to his face after the fight, Hokit announced on camera: “And finally: Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?” Earlier, the fighter had draped his necklace around the president’s neck.

Hokit is thus peddling a bizarre and crude conspiracy theory from 2019 claiming that the former First Lady is transgender and that former President Barack Obama is gay.

Controversy surrounding Eric Trump

Former full-contact fighter Daniel Cormier posted something on X that he has since removed: In it, Cormier shows a thread of private X messages from an account under Eric Trump’s name.

Eric Trump and his wife Lara at yesterday’s UFC fight. KEYSTONE

In the chat, the alleged president’s son asks for insider information about the fighters, who he thinks will win—and whether any of the matches are rigged. The athlete distances himself and writes that he isn’t allowed to bet himself—and that everything was just friendly banter.

MAJOR BREAKING: In a now deleted post by former MMA fighter Daniel Cormier, he posted screenshots of Eric Trump trying to get an insider scoop on whether any of the MMA fights at the White House are rigged so that he could try and illegally make money off of them..



Below is the… pic.twitter.com/lj28ipXv8Y — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 14, 2026

“I’ll probably take a lot of flak for bringing this to light, but I refuse to stay silent,” Cormier writes in his post, which is no longer available. But the internet never forgets: Screenshots of the conversation quickly went viral.

The president’s son denies the claims on X: He never wrote to Cormier, the 42-year-old insists. The conversation was generated by AI, according to another post: The fact that Cormier deleted his post confirms that the whole thing is a fabrication.

This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary. https://t.co/ZrnIkHBQ4f — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 15, 2026

Now the saying goes: In doubt, for the defendant. However, the fact that these posts are stirring up so much dust also shows that America now believes Donald Trump and his family are capable of all sorts of things when it comes to profiting financially from the presidency.

Is it all just a distraction?

While Donald Trump says the cage fight is not a political event, his actions tell a different story. For instance, UFC fighter Sean Strickland was, by his own account, barred from the event because he criticized both Israel and Trump over the Epstein case.

Strickland showed up at the White House anyway—and was promptly escorted away by police. However, the middleweight champion was not arrested, authorities said: He was taken away for his own safety.

Sean Strickland thrown out by Secret Service at UFC WH event We are a occupied nation. Israel owns our government especially our president. "To learn who rules over you simply find out who you can't criticize". UFC champ gets arrested trying to attend the event all because he criticized Israel.



[image or embed] — Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 15. Juni 2026 um 02:53

In fact, there are currently several issues the president would likely prefer to distract from on his 80th birthday. The relationship with Israel, in light of the war in Iran, is just as much a part of this as Jeffrey Epstein.

So it's obvious Trump wanted an Iran deal done on his big-boy birthday, and he wanted it done before his UFC fight and bouncy house party starts. It never mattered whether there was an actual deal or Iran agreed or Israel agreed. He was going to announce a deal. We should not assume this is real.



[image or embed] — Rex Huppke (@rexhuppke.bsky.social) 14. Juni 2026 um 23:40

Jimmy Kimmel, for example, responded with a “birthday card” reminiscent of the ones Trump is said to have written and drawn for the late sex offender.