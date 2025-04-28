The US Navy is investigating how it was possible for a fighter jet to become detached from its tow rope and topple off an aircraft carrier. (symbolic image) AP Photo/Jo Yong-Hak, Pool

The US Navy has lost a fighter jet in a mission against the Houthi militia. It had tipped over into the sea from on board an aircraft carrier.

A US Navy fighter jet has fallen from an aircraft carrier into the Red Sea.

One soldier was injured, the US Navy announced.

The US Navy has lost a fighter jet in the Red Sea. Enemy forces had nothing to do with it.

The F/A-18E fighter jet on board the "USS Harry S. Truman" was being towed when it became detached and fell from the ship, the Navy announced. They had "lost control of the aircraft", it added.

How this happened is now to be investigated. One sailor was slightly injured.

According to the US Navy, the remaining aircraft and the aircraft carrier are still operational. No further information was initially released.

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman is in action against the Huthi militia in Yemen. According to the Navy, a fighter aircraft of this type costs almost 70 million dollars (more than 60 million Swiss francs).