Off the coast of Ceuta, Spanish authorities are continuing to search for migrants who drowned. So far, 67 bodies have been recovered from the sea.

After a deadly stampede 67 Bodies Recovered Off the Coast of Ceuta: Authorities Fear More Bodies May Still Be in the Sea

Here's what it's all about Spanish authorities are continuing to search off the coast of Ceuta for the bodies of migrants who drowned while attempting to swim from Morocco to the EU exclave.

So far, 67 bodies have been recovered from the sea, but according to a report in *El País*, authorities expect there to be more victims.

In the wake of the deadly stampede, Spain is now erecting a physical barrier in the sea—consisting of a floating barrier and buoys—to tighten security. Summary created with

Authorities are continuing to search the waters off Ceuta for the bodies of migrants who drowned during the rush of tens of thousands of migrants toward the Spanish exclave in North Africa. The Spanish public television broadcaster RTVE reported this morning that the Guardia Civil police unit is combing the waters off the coast. So far, 67 people have been recovered from the sea; they had been attempting to reach EU territory by swimming from Morocco and drowned in the process.

The Spanish newspaper *El País* quoted an anonymous police officer as saying, “There are more dead bodies in the sea.” According to the newspaper, city authorities are preparing a facility capable of holding up to 200 bodies.

02:26

Floating Barrier and Chain of Buoys as a Maritime Boundary

Television footage from the coast off Ceuta, where thousands of migrants had been walking during the rush, showed a calm situation this morning. An RVTE reporter on the scene reported that no attempts to enter the exclave by sea were observed.

All that could be seen were a few workers who, according to the broadcaster, were busy installing buoys to serve as a physical barrier. On Friday, the Guardia Civil had already installed a 500-meter-long inflatable orange barrier. According to a post, this, together with the chain of buoys, is intended to improve control and surveillance of the area.

By creating this physical barrier in the sea, Spain aims, not least, to close a loophole that had arisen as a result of a ruling by the Spanish Supreme Court and that, by all accounts, had played a role in the recent influx.

The Court had ruled that individuals who enter Spain by crossing the border irregularly via an unfortified section, such as the sea, are entitled to an individual asylum review. Accordingly, the immediate return of migrants is permissible only if a fence or other barrier must be breached.