The US military has been attacking targets in Yemen for months. dpa

At least 68 migrants have been killed and 47 others injured in a suspected US airstrike in Yemen, according to the Huthi militia.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a suspected US airstrike on a migrant camp in Yemen's Saada province, the Huthi militia has reported at least 68 dead and 47 injured.

The USA confirmed attacks on over 800 targets in Yemen, including Huthi fighters, but did not comment on the incident.

The Huthi accuse the USA of a "heinous crime". Show more

At least 68 migrants were killed in a suspected US airstrike in Yemen, according to the Houthi militia there. 47 others were injured, according to the militia-controlled interior ministry.

The information could not initially be independently verified, and the US military did not initially comment on the attack.

The Huthi-affiliated television station Al-Masirah reported that around 100 migrants from African countries were being held in the detention camp in the northern province of Saada. According to Huthi information, this means that all the people housed in the camp were probably killed or injured in the attack.

The militia's claims about the facility and the alleged victims could not initially be verified. The US Central Command, which is responsible for Yemen among other places, did not initially provide any details.

More than 800 targets attacked

According to the US military, it has attacked more than 800 targets in Yemen to date, killing "hundreds of Houthi fighters" as well as leaders. The risk to civilians during the attacks was "reduced to a minimum", Centcom announced last night.

The US attack had caused "massive damage" to the facility, reported Al-Masirah. Rescuers were therefore having difficulties reaching the victims under the rubble. The broadcaster showed images of a completely destroyed house in which body parts and injured people could be seen among the rubble.

The militia-controlled Interior Ministry spoke of a "heinous crime" by the USA. The facility was under the supervision of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Red Cross. These organizations also did not initially provide any information on the alleged US attack.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war in October 2023, the Houthi from Yemen have been attacking Israel as well as merchant and military ships in the Red Sea. In their own words, they want to support the Palestinians in Gaza in their fight against Israel and their ally, the USA. The US military has been attacking Houthi positions in Yemen for months with the declared aim of protecting international shipping and trade.