Donald Trump offered Vladimir Putin, who is waging war against Ukraine, a stage in Alaska. Now Volodymyr Zelensky is coming to the White House for talks on ending the war. What happens there?

While Trump sees territorial cessions such as Donbass and Crimea as a solution, Zelenskyi strictly rejects this.

Following his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump receives Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi. The Ukrainian will be accompanied by European heads of government and leading politicians at the talks in Washington on ways out of the Russian war of aggression. Among them are German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU), EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to the White House, a bilateral meeting between Trump and Selenskyj is also planned in the Oval Office. Depending on how it goes, the day could be an interim step towards a possible third meeting - then between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump: ending the war is in Selensky's hands

Hours before the meeting, opinions differed as to who could bring about the end of the war. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "Ukrainian President Zelensky can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to, or he can keep fighting". In the past, Trump had already blamed the Ukrainian for Russia's war of aggression, which began in 2022, and in some cases even held him solely responsible. Shortly afterwards, Selenskyj, who says he has already arrived in Washington, wrote on X: "Russia must end this war that it started itself."

What is being discussed?

According to the German government, discussions on Monday (local time) will include "security guarantees, territorial issues and continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression". Security guarantees refer to measures to protect a country from attack. And on the territorial issues: Russia insists that Ukraine recognize territorial losses and allegedly also demands the entire Donbass. Zelensky categorically rejected this.

What will become of the Donbass?

Since the Alaska summit between Trump and Putin on Friday, there have been increasing unconfirmed media reports that the US President sees the possibility of a quick peace agreement if Ukraine cedes the entire Donbass to Russia. This would also include strategically important areas that Russian forces have not yet been able to bring under their control.

In any case, cessions of territory, which Ukraine would then have to accept, have been discussed time and again recently. For example, Russia is demanding that Ukraine relinquish a large number of territories, which Zelenskyi categorically rejects.

The Black Sea peninsula of Crimea came into focus shortly before the meeting: Trump considers the return of the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 to be unrealistic, as he made clear in his post on Truth Social. Selenskyj, on the other hand, wrote that Crimea should never have been given up.

Security guarantees at the center of the talks

The talks will also focus on the scenario of a NATO-like promise of protection from the USA and European states to Ukraine. According to US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Russia has agreed to security guarantees along the lines of Article 5 of the NATO treaty - what Putin should receive in return from the USA, Ukraine or Europe was initially unclear.

Article 5 of the NATO treaty stipulates that "an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered as an attack against them all". The NATO Council declares the Alliance case, which has only been declared once before: after the terrorist attacks in the USA on September 11, 2001. In contrast to the original Article 5, however, the Atlantic Alliance would not step in in the scenario under discussion - the United States and European countries would be responsible instead.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed skepticism about Russia's possible peace plans. He does not believe that Putin is striving for peace. "Do I think that President Putin wants peace? The answer is no," said Macron. "I think he wants the surrender of Ukraine."

Zelensky urges security guarantees

Selensky coordinated with the European allies in Brussels before the summit in Washington. Von der Leyen emphasized that the USA was also prepared to promise protection. "We welcome President (Donald) Trump's willingness to contribute to Article 5-like security guarantees for Ukraine," said the German politician. The "coalition of the willing", including the EU, is ready to do its part.

Russia's attack on Ukraine was not such an alliance case, as the country is not a member of NATO. Zelenskyi said on Sunday that Ukraine's EU membership was also a guarantee for the country's security.

USA reports alleged concession by Russia

However, Nato membership for Ukraine is a thorn in Russia's side - according to US special envoy Steve Witkoff, this is not open to discussion. "We could sort of get around that and reach an agreement that the United States could provide protection similar to that in Article 5," he said. The Russians had agreed to such a scenario for the first time. Trump considers it unrealistic for Ukraine to join Nato.

Ceasefire or not?

After his meeting with Putin, Trump backed away from his central demand for a ceasefire as a condition for peace negotiations. Instead, he wants to talk directly about a peace agreement - in line with Putin's wishes. Chancellor Merz subsequently made it clear that he also considers peace negotiations prior to a ceasefire to be acceptable - provided that an agreement is reached quickly.