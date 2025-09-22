Donald Trump turned the funeral service for Charlie Kirk into a political declaration of war. Between pathos, conspiracies and threats, he staged the influencer as a martyr - and himself as his enforcer.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump used the eulogy for Charlie Kirk to stylize him as a martyr and "giant of his generation" and to portray political opponents as paid agitators.

In doing so, he mixed personal attacks, religious messages and daily politics, for example with vague promises on autism.

He also called for the "ultimate punishment" for the alleged perpetrator and framed the crime in the context of a political battle, even before the motive for the crime had been established. Show more

US President Donald Trump gave an almost 40-minute eulogy at the funeral for Charlie Kirk on Sunday. blue News ranks seven sentences that stood out during his speech.

1. Trump makes Charlie Kirk a martyr

«He is now a martyr for American freedom.»

Right at the beginning of his eulogy, the US President made it clear how he wanted Charlie Kirk to be remembered: Kirk was a "giant of his generation", even a "martyr for American freedom".

His values, Trump emphasized in general terms, had stood for "freedom and justice" and "for God, for country, for reason and for common sense". According to the US President, Kirk will live on in the "eternal chronicle of America's greatest patriots".

2. bought demonstrators

«Each sign is identical and comes from a high-class print shop.»

Trump also made it clear that he does not care about an open-ended investigation into the motive for the crime: he described Tyler Robinson, who was arrested and strongly suspected of the crime, - not by name - as a "radicalized, cold-blooded monster". He had murdered Charlie Kirk because Kirk "spoke the truth".

He also suspected a conspiracy behind Kirk's opponents: the police had had to erect barricades to protect Kirk from an "angry mob of thugs". And: "Many of these people, by the way, are paid a lot of money to do this. They're agitators. Paid agitators. Remember that when you see them all have the same beautifully printed sign. Every sign is identical, comes from a high-class printer." He did not provide any evidence for this claim, but indirectly admitted that he knew nothing about these alleged agitators: "Hopefully the Department of Justice will find out who these people are."

3 Kirk, who had won every debate

«Everywhere he went, he won the debates.»

In the eulogy, Trump repeated the sympathetic portrayal of Charlie Kirk that glosses over the political influencer's work: "Everywhere he went, he won the debates. He won hearts, he won minds, and yes, he won elections for the people."

What Trump failed to mention was that if Kirk was looking for a "debate", then for him it was nothing more than an argument in which there are winners and losers. Kirk, who had commercialized his political work, had the power of interpretation in his videos: by editing the videos and dramatizing video titles, he was able to determine how the political duel should be understood by the audience.

The result: the debates did not really create discussions, but rather a divide between the professional debater Kirk and often amateurs. If Kirk got too carried away, he intervened with rhetorical questions such as "What is a woman?". Such questions proved to be extremely effective because he could provide very simple answers - but his opponents were often embarrassed by unprepared answers.

4 Trump contradicts the widow

«I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them.»

In his eulogy, Trump also showed that there is no question of lowering the political tone for him. He stated quite openly that he saw a contradiction with Charlie Kirk in one respect: "Kirk was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He didn't hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents and I don't want the best for them."

The words were followed by regret, but he addressed this to Kirk's widow Erika. In her speech, she forgave the person who killed her husband: "I forgive him because Jesus or Charlie would have done it too. The answer to hate is not hate, but - what we know from the Bible: Love, always love. Love for our opponents and love for those who persecute us."

5 Trump threatens the USA with a theocracy

«We want to bring God back to our beautiful USA like never before.»

Trump, who often displayed different values in his private life than Christianity demands, doubled down on religion when he called for a "spiritual reawakening": "We have to bring religion back to America, because without borders, law and order and religion, you basically don't have a country anymore. We want religion brought back to America. We want to bring God back to our beautiful USA like never before. We want God back."

He did not explain what he meant by this. In the past, however, Trump has often attracted attention by portraying his political work as being determined by God in an autocratic manner. In a computer-generated video, for example, he made the following statement: "And on June 14, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said: 'I need a caretaker. So God gave us Trump." In a computer-generated image, Trump also portrayed himself as the Pope.

6 Trump makes daily politics

«I think we've found an answer to autism.»

Trump also used the eulogy to make daily politics: He announced a measure related to autism. "I think we have found an answer to autism." He announced a speech at the White House in which he could supposedly explain how autism develops and how autism can be prevented.

7 Trump calls for the "ultimate punishment"

«God willing, he will receive the full and ultimate punishment for his horrific act.»

In his speech, Trump also placed expectations on the judiciary: "God willing, he will receive the full and ultimate punishment for his terrible deed."

The judiciary and the courts, which should work independently of the political leadership, were thus indirectly given a mandate: the arrested suspect should be sentenced without leniency. And: the crime should be interpreted as an act of "networks of radical left-wing maniacs". He thus made it clear even before the investigations were completed that other theories should not be allowed: Neither should the suspect be judged as a mentally ill person, nor should it be the act of an ultra-right-wing "groper" who deliberately wants to boost radical right-wing tendencies with his act.