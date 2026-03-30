Blake Sampson's mother, Madison Ball, posted pictures from the hospital after the abuse. Facebook/Madison Ball

Following the severe abuse of a toddler, a jury in the US state of Texas has handed down an unprecedented verdict: the perpetrator is to pay almost one billion dollars.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A jury in Texas has awarded an abused child and his family a total of around 1 billion dollars in compensation.

The perpetrator, who has already pleaded guilty and is serving 40 years in prison, caused the then two-year-old victim severe, lifelong damage.

The majority of the sum is for punitive damages (over 800 million dollars), while high compensatory damages are intended to cover the long-term care and suffering of the child. Show more

A jury in the US state of Texas has awarded a severely abused child and his family a total of around 1 billion dollars. Specifically, the perpetrator must pay 291 million dollars in damages and over 800 million dollars in punitive damages.

According to the lawyers, it is the highest verdict ever handed down in a child abuse case in the USA, as reported by the Texas news portal "TXK Today". The convicted man comes from a wealthy family and is the great-grandson of an early investor in the oil company Humble Oil.

The now 7-year-old victim, Blake Sampson, was abused by his stepfather in 2021 at the age of two and suffered severe injuries. Today, the boy is permanently dependent on care, is in a wheelchair, cannot walk and requires a breathing machine, among other things.

The jury awarded him large sums in damages alone: 50 million dollars for future emotional pain, 50 million dollars for loss of enjoyment of life, 65 million dollars for future medical costs and 30 million dollars for future physical pain. In addition, 20 million dollars each for past disfigurement and physical impairment, among other things. The parents together received an additional 3.6 million dollars in compensation.

"Don't mess with children in Texas"

At trial, the court went one better: 800 million dollars were awarded as punitive damages for the child, plus 5 million dollars each for the mother and father. Ten of the twelve jurors agreed on all points of the compensation phase.

For lead attorney Tony Buzbee, the verdict is a clear signal: "We maintain that children have a high value in our society. This jury has shown that impressively," he told "TXK Today". He continued: "Don't mess with children in Texas. I hope this verdict makes sure this child gets the care he needs."

The perpetrator had already pleaded guilty in August 2023 and is serving a 40-year prison sentence for aggravated child abuse. Among other things, he caused the then two-year-old to suffer brain haemorrhages, severe swelling, bite wounds and permanent damage to central regions of the brain.