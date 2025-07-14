The fate of almost 800 babies and toddlers shocked Ireland. Andrew Downes/Odait via PA Media/dpa

For decades they lay nameless in the ground - now the 796 children from the Tuam home in Ireland are finally to be given certainty, names and a dignified burial.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Excavations have begun in Tuam, Ireland, to recover and identify the remains of up to 796 babies from a former Catholic home for unwed mothers.

The investigations follow information provided by historian Catherine Corless, who drew attention to abuses at St. Mary's Home back in 2014, triggering a nationwide investigation.

The aim of the multi-year campaign is to give the children a dignified burial and to shed light on a dark chapter in Irish social history, in which around 9,000 children died in similar homes. Show more

Over the next two years, excavations on the site of a former Catholic home for unmarried mothers in Ireland will shed light on the fate of 796 infants and young children. The search, which began on Monday, comes after the remains of numerous babies were discovered during trial excavations in a disused underground sewage tank on the site in the town of Tuam.

The excavations, in which specialists from Colombia, Spain, the USA, Canada and the UK are taking part, were initiated by amateur historian Catherine Corless. She had already presented evidence in 2014 that a total of 796 children had died in the Catholic mother and child home "St. Mary's" in Tuam between 1925 and its closure in 1961. Their death certificates listed numerous causes of death ranging from tuberculosis and seizures to measles and whooping cough.

Corless' findings sparked a six-year state inquiry into Catholic homes for unmarried mothers in Ireland. According to the investigators, 18 such homes across the country housed a total of 56,000 unmarried women and 57,000 children over a 76-year period. Around 9,000 children died in the homes.

Investigators take DNA samples

The excavations that have now begun in Tuam are intended to recover the remains, examine them, identify them if possible and later bury them in a dignified setting. Investigators are currently in the process of collecting DNA samples from living relatives.

The homes run by Catholic nuns and supported by the state for unmarried mothers abandoned by their families are a dark chapter in the history of this long strictly Catholic and conservative country. "These children were deprived of all human rights while they were alive, just like their mothers," Anna Corrigan, whose two brothers may be buried at the Tuam site, told reporters. "And then after they died, they were denied any dignity or respect."

Amateur historian Corless, who initiated the excavations, hopes for a dignified conclusion. "It was an uphill struggle. When I started, no one would listen to me. I begged: 'Get these babies out of the sewage system and give them the decent Christian burial they were denied'," she told the AFP news agency in May. "Now we will finally right the wrongs."