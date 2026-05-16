An outbreak of the Ebola virus is blamed for dozens of deaths in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, African health authorities said on May 15, 2026. (archive picture) AFP/John WESSELS

A particularly dangerous Ebola virus variant is spreading rapidly in eastern Congo, killing dozens of people in just a few days. Doctors and aid workers are sounding the alarm - because there is currently no vaccine or cure for the pathogen.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Democratic Republic of Congo, 80 people suspected of being infected have already died in a new Ebola outbreak and almost 250 suspected cases have been registered.

According to the authorities, the particularly dangerous Bundibugyo variant has a high mortality rate and there is currently no vaccine or targeted treatment.

The Doctors Without Borders emergency aid program is preparing a large-scale operation. Show more

Following the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the death toll has continued to rise. 80 people suspected of being infected with the Bundibugyo variant of the virus have died, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday. In total, there are almost 250 suspected cases.

The Ebola outbreak was reported on Friday in the province of Ituri, which is affected by armed conflict. In neighboring Uganda, a man infected with Ebola, in whom the Bundibugyo variant was detected, also died.

There is "neither a vaccine nor a specific treatment" against the Bundibugyo strain, explained Congolese Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba on Saturday. "This strain has a very high mortality rate, which can be as high as 50 percent."

Quick action is crucial

The aid organization Médecins Sans Frontières said it was preparing a large-scale operation in Ituri province. "The number of cases and deaths we are seeing in such a short space of time is extremely worrying," explained the head of MSF's emergency relief program, Trish Newport. "In Ituri, many people are already struggling to access medical care. They are living in constant insecurity, which is why rapid action is crucial."

Ebola is often fatal. In the epidemics of recent years, between 25 and 90 percent of those infected died from the virus. Ebola patients suffer from fever, muscle pain, diarrhea, internal bleeding and ultimately organ failure. Transmission occurs through direct contact with the body fluids of an infected person.

Despite advances in vaccines and treatment methods, the highly contagious hemorrhagic fever has claimed the lives of an estimated 15,000 people in Africa over the past 50 years.

The current outbreak is the 17th Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The virus last broke out in the country last August, killing 34 people. The most serious Ebola outbreak in the DR Congo to date occurred between 2018 and 2020, when around 2,300 deaths were recorded.