The abduction of an 85-year-old man from his home in Sydney is causing horror in Australia. According to the police, the grandfather was apparently the victim of a case of mistaken identity - the perpetrators had abducted "the wrong person".

In Sydney, 85-year-old Chris Baghsarian was abducted from his home in what police believe was a serious case of mistaken identity.

Investigators suspect that the perpetrators actually wanted to kidnap a member of a criminal clan; a ransom demand has not yet been made.

The family is concerned about the health of the senior citizen, who requires daily medication, while the police are searching intensively for the perpetrators. Show more

The suspected kidnapping of an 85-year-old grandfather in Sydney has kept Australia on tenterhooks for days and caused consternation across the country. According to the police, the man was apparently the victim of a tragic case of mistaken identity. His family speaks of a "nightmare" and fears for his health.

Chris Baghsarian was abducted early on Friday morning (local time) from his home in the suburb of North Ryde in Sydney's north-west. According to the police, at least two masked perpetrators broke into the house and another accomplice is said to have driven a getaway car. The car was later found burnt out in a neighboring suburb.

Investigators currently assume that Baghsarian was not the actual target of the perpetrators. The police are "one hundred percent sure" of this, said a spokesperson. The authorities did not give any concrete indications as to who was to be kidnapped instead. However, Australian media reported that the kidnappers apparently assumed that they had abducted a member of a prominent criminal clan.

Concern about state of health

At the same time, there is great concern about the hostage's state of health. Investigators are examining a video that has emerged showing the 85-year-old with his hands tied and his face covered. He is also dependent on daily medication, the family said.

The relatives said they could hardly understand that the family had been dragged into an event that had nothing to do with them. Baghsarian was a devoted father, brother, uncle and grandfather, a gentle and kind-hearted person.

