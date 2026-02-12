The longest urban staircase is to be put into operation in Wushan in southwest China. A well-known Lucerne company played an important role in its realization.

Adrian Kammer

The "Shennü" staircase is being opened in Wushan in the greater Chongqing area. The installation is the longest urban escalator link in the world and connects the lower and upper city.

The system is over 900 meters long and climbs around 240 meters. In the hilly region, it replaces a steep footpath for many people.

The Swiss company Schindler, which operates internationally in the field of elevators and escalators, is also involved in the technical implementation. The opening is planned for February 17, 2026, at the start of the Chinese New Year.

