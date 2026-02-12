  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Made in Switzerland 900 meters long, 240 meters high - a record-breaking escalator now stands in China

Adrian Kammer

12.2.2026

The longest urban staircase is to be put into operation in Wushan in southwest China. A well-known Lucerne company played an important role in its realization.

12.02.2026, 14:11

12.02.2026, 16:01

The "Shennü" staircase is being opened in Wushan in the greater Chongqing area. The installation is the longest urban escalator link in the world and connects the lower and upper city.

The system is over 900 meters long and climbs around 240 meters. In the hilly region, it replaces a steep footpath for many people.

The Swiss company Schindler, which operates internationally in the field of elevators and escalators, is also involved in the technical implementation. The opening is planned for February 17, 2026, at the start of the Chinese New Year.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

New service idea for the New Year celebrations. With a pet on a fast train - China tests pet innovation

New service idea for the New Year celebrationsWith a pet on a fast train - China tests pet innovation

Car manufacturer in crisis. Mercedes profit collapses completely

Car manufacturer in crisisMercedes profit collapses completely

Beijing controls the bedrooms. China is running out of offspring - now condoms are being taxed

Beijing controls the bedroomsChina is running out of offspring - now condoms are being taxed