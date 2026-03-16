One pitch, thousands of balls - and then the heart of Mexico City becomes a huge football pitch. More than 9,500 people take part in a joint training session. A spectacular foretaste of the 2026 World Cup.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new Guinness World Record was set in Mexico City.

9,500 people took part in a 35-minute football lesson on an artificial pitch.

Wearing green, white and red jerseys, they formed a Mexican flag. Show more

More than 9,500 people have set a new Guinness World Record on the Zócalo, Mexico City's main square. They took part in the largest football training session in the world. The previous record of 2025 from the USA was 1,038 participants and was thus clearly surpassed.

The Zócalo was covered with artificial turf for the event and transformed into a gigantic football pitch for a short time. Men, women, children and even people with physical disabilities took part. After a short warm-up, they completed a 35-minute training session that was divided into several blocks - a prerequisite for the record to be recognized.

The event took place in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup, which Mexico is hosting together with the USA and Canada. The opening match will be kicked off on June 11 in Mexico City.

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