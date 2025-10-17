At his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House, US President Donald Trump wants to discuss a possible delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles. This would be a symbolic step with great explosive power - both militarily and politically.

Sven Ziegler

Experts see this as a political signal rather than a military turnaround.

When US President Donald Trump receives Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the White House on Friday, the possible delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine will be the most important topic, according to Kiev. Tomahawks have a long range and would allow Ukraine to launch attacks deep inside Russian territory. However, experts do not consider the Tomahawk to be a "miracle weapon" that could decisively change the course of the war.

What is the Tomahawk?

The Tomahawk is a cruise missile, i.e. a guided weapon, which was put into service by the US armed forces 42 years ago and was first used in "Operation Desert Storm" in Iraq in 1991 and most recently in the attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran in June. According to US Navy financial documents, 8959 Tomahawks have been produced to date and more than 2350 have been fired.

Tomahawk cruise missiles are used for precision attacks from long distances. They can be fired from ships, submarines and from the ground and usually hit their targets with an accuracy of a few meters. The BGM-109 version can reach targets 1600 kilometers away at a speed of 880 kilometers per hour and flies at an altitude of only a few dozen meters, making it difficult to locate and engage.

A version of the Tomahawk that could be equipped with a nuclear warhead was decommissioned in 2013. According to the naval documents, the cost of a fifth-generation Tomahawk is 2.5 million dollars (just over 2.1 million euros).

How could Ukraine use Tomahawks?

The 1.5-ton cruise missiles can carry warheads weighing 450 kilograms and attack heavily fortified targets such as air defence systems, command centers and military airfields. Their range is five times greater than that of the ATACMS missiles that Washington has been supplying to Kiev since 2023. According to estimates by the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), at least 1655 targets in Russia, including 67 air bases, some of which are located far inland, could be targeted by Ukrainian attacks with Tomahawks.

However, it is questionable how many Tomahawks the USA could actually deliver. Expert Stacie Pettyjohn from the CNAS policy institute believes a delivery of 20 to 50 Tomahawks is possible. The US Navy itself has only ordered 57 Tomahawks for 2026. However, the manufacturer Raytheon cannot simply ramp up production, says German missile expert Fabian Hoffmann. Tomahawks for Ukraine would therefore have to be taken from US stocks.

What could change as a result?

Like the main battle tanks and F-16 or Mirage fighter jets already delivered to Ukraine, the Tomahawk is "not a miracle weapon" with which Ukraine will win the war, wrote expert Pettyjohn in the online service X. This view is shared by Pierre Schill, Chief of Staff of the French Army: no weapon system alone can "radically change the situation". With the Flamingo cruise missile, which Ukraine produces itself, the Ukrainian army already has a long-range weapon for attacks deep inside Russia.

The possible delivery of Tomahawks should therefore be seen above all as a "political and strategic signal" from US President Trump to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, says Schill. Trump could make it clear to Putin that he wants to see progress "towards peace" and is otherwise prepared to "support Ukraine".

How is Russia reacting?

Putin has already stated that a delivery of Tomahawks to Ukraine would mean a "completely new level of escalation" and would massively damage relations between Moscow and Washington.

Russian ex-President Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently Vice Chairman of the National Security Council, even warned of an escalation to the point of nuclear war: a delivery of Tomahawks to Ukraine could "end badly for everyone and especially for Trump himself".

However, expert Peter Dickinson from the US Atlantic Council Institute points out: "Moscow has repeatedly drawn new red lines and warned the West of possible Russian retaliatory strikes, but has done nothing when these red lines have been crossed."

Whether the USA will actually deliver Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is questionable, however. After his phone call with Putin on Thursday evening, Trump emphasized that the Kremlin leader "didn't like" the idea. Moreover, the USA also needs cruise missiles itself.