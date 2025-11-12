This mini-missile is supposed to be the game changer. Image: Frankenburg Technologies

An Estonian start-up wants to radically reduce the cost of Europe's drone defense: The "Mark 1" missile, just 65 centimetres long, is designed to stop Russian long-range drones - en masse, cheaply and "well enough".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Mark 1" is a short defensive missile around 65 centimetres long, designed for short range and low-cost series production.

According to the Telegraph, the manufacturer Frankenburg Technologies wants to produce hundreds of missiles a day in two NATO countries; one drone is expected to cost around 40,000 euros.

The aim is to avoid costly defensive duels against inexpensive Shahed drones; on September 9, NATO jets had to use expensive guided missiles against drones over Poland. Show more

A device as small as a baguette stick - and yet intended as the front line against Russian drones: In Tallinn, Frankenburg boss Kusti Salm demonstrates a foam dummy of the new "Mark 1". The defensive missile measures around 65 centimetres and, according to the vision, is to be produced in large numbers at a fraction of today's costs. "We make no apologies for producing weapons," says Salm according to theTelegraph. "And we openly say that these weapons should shoot down Russian long-range drones."

The approach runs counter to the highly sophisticated, expensive systems of many Western arsenals. Instead of "exquisite", Frankenburg is focusing on "affordable mass": short range of around 2 kilometers, robust standard parts, AI-supported target control - and production that is to be scaled to hundreds of units per day. The company remains vague about the price: the "Tagesspiegel" quotes the equivalent of around 40,000 francs per missile - well below the cost of the Stinger or even the Patriot defense system.

Mark I should bring a turning point in Europe's drone war

In a briefing during Estonia's "Defence Week" at the end of September, Salm criticized the fact that the Western air defence industry had achieved "practically nothing" against the drone threat in the past three years. He positions SHORAD as "the world's greatest need" in the next five to ten years - the economics of defense are crucial. According to GlobalData/ArmyTechnology, Russia produced over 6,000 one-way attack drones in 2024; in 2025, 500 to 700 were launched in one day at times.

𝗔 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗽, 𝗮 𝗯𝗶𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗽.



𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗼𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲: our European-built Mark I is a fast, lightweight, solid rocket-fuelled missile designed specifically to counter drones. Mass-producible,… pic.twitter.com/k3vM6AR1Eq — Frankenburg Technologies (@FrankenburgTech) June 17, 2025

Why the price pressure? On September 9, NATO jets had to fight around 20 Russian drones over Poland - with guided weapons worth hundreds of thousands of francs per shot, while the Shahed drones only cost a fraction of that. This disparity is considered unsustainable; European governments are therefore planning a "drone wall" with electronic countermeasures and physical interceptors.

The "Mark 1" is intended to fill precisely this gap: as a mass-produced interceptor with a solid-fuel engine and autonomous guidance, optimized for slow, low-flying swarms of UAVs.

Major technical challenge

Technically, the mini interceptor is a challenge: in such a short design, fuel consumption and mass distribution greatly change the flight angle. Frankenburg is experimenting with wing geometry, center of gravity and pressure point. In 53 live-fire tests, about half of the target accuracy has been achieved so far; the medium-term goal is 90 percent. According to the specialist portal ArmyTechnology, the warhead detonates one to two meters in front of the target in order to maximize the effect against drones.

The personnel side provides support: chief engineer Andreas Bappert was involved in the IRIS-T air defense system; in addition, there are specialists from MBDA programs such as Spear III and a team of "Latvian geniuses", according to the Telegraph. According to the report, missile engineer Fabian Hoffmann emphasizes that there are many professionals for warheads, sensors and engines - but only a few who can reliably integrate everything.

For Salm, the mission is clear: "This will be the most urgently needed capability in the West in the next five to ten years." Series production should provide the cost advantage that makes Europe's defense affordable - especially in the ongoing duel with low-cost drones.