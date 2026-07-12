A walk through Yellowstone National Park ends with a tourist in the hospital. An aggressive bison attacks the man and hurls him several meters through the air. A photographer films the dramatic scenes—and says the victim did nothing wrong.

Here's what it's all about A tourist was attacked by a bison in Yellowstone National Park and seriously injured.

A photographer filmed the incident and says the man kept a safe distance and behaved appropriately.

According to eyewitnesses, the bison was unusually aggressive and had already attacked several people. Summary created with

An evening walk in Yellowstone National Park takes a dramatic turn in a matter of seconds. An aggressive bison attacks a tourist, hurls him several meters through the air, and seriously injures him. A photographer captures the incident on video—and refutes the commonly held assumption that visitors get too close to the wild animals.

The attack took place on Friday evening at the Bridge Bay campground. Nature photographer Mike MacLeod had been observing the bull from a safe distance for some time. The animal was roaming the grounds in a conspicuously aggressive manner, startling campers and repeatedly attacking people, who were able to get to safety in time.

Grandfather and grandson are hiding behind trees

Then a man and his grandson appeared. According to the photographer’s estimate, they were about 100 yards—or a good 90 meters—away from the bison and had thus maintained the recommended safety distance. When the animal initially seemed calm, they paused briefly. But suddenly, the bison starts running again.

According to MacLeod, the grandfather and grandson initially hide behind some trees. The boy manages to escape. The older man also tries to get away, but the bison catches up to him. The animal strikes him in the hip with its left horn and hurls him several meters through the air. The man lands hard on his side.

The bison then stops next to the injured man and shakes its head. Fearing the animal might attack again, MacLeod stops recording and runs toward the bison along with others who were there. Shouting loudly, they finally manage to scare the animal away.

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Several visitors immediately administered first aid. Although they did not notice any major external injuries, the man complained of severe pain in his hip and leg. Paramedics took over his care shortly afterward and transported him to the hospital. According to his grandson, his grandfather is seriously injured and his condition remains critical.

Mating season as the reason for the attack?

The photographer is certain that the tourist is not to blame for the attack. Unlike in many incidents at Yellowstone, the visitors had maintained a safe distance and acted cautiously. The bison had already been noticeably aggressive upon entering the campground and had attacked “everything and everyone.” To this day, he still cannot explain why it singled out the grandfather and his grandson of all people.

According to the report, this is already the second bison attack on humans in Yellowstone National Park this year. The bison’s mating season, which lasts from June through September, is considered a possible cause. During this period, bulls in particular behave much more aggressively than usual.