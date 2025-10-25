Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev (left) and US President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff. (archive picture) Bild: sda

Surprising statement from a Russian diplomat: After more than three and a half years of war in Ukraine, a diplomatic solution is supposedly not far away. But what should it look like?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A top Moscow diplomat suddenly sees chances of a quick end to the war.

He praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi for his statement that he would accept the current front line as the basis for a peace solution.

Russia was interested in a final peace solution and not just a temporary ceasefire. Show more

Shortly after the sanctions imposed on Russia by the USA, a top Moscow diplomat suddenly sees a chance of a quick end to the war. "I think Russia and the US and Ukraine are actually pretty close to a diplomatic solution," said Kirill Dmitriev, Moscow's special envoy for talks with the Trump administration, in an interview with US broadcaster CNN.

Dmitriev did not elaborate on the reasons for his optimism. However, he surprisingly praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi for his statement that he would accept the current front line as the basis for a peace solution. Until now, Kiev had always demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops behind the borders, so this was a major step forward, said Dmitriev. He did not reveal what concessions Moscow was prepared to make. Instead, he insisted that US President Donald Trump must not put Russia under pressure if he wants to achieve negotiation results.

Dmitriev once again justified his rejection of a ceasefire with the argument often put forward by Moscow that Kiev could use the ceasefire to rearm and regroup its forces. Russia was interested in a final peace solution and not just a temporary ceasefire. During the conversation, Dmitriev's efforts to flatter Trump became clear. He praised him for the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and distinguished Trump's policy from that of his predecessor Joe Biden.