As reported by BFMTV, they are the maternal grandparents and two of their adult children. The public prosecutor's office is accusing them of "intentional homicide" and "concealment of a corpse".
The arrests are apparently linked to new lines of inquiry into a large flower pot that was confiscated last week. The 60 by 80 centimeter planter was placed near the chapel of Haut-Vernet - the very hamlet from which little Émile disappeared without a trace on 8 July 2023.
The pot was apparently intended to prevent cars from driving through the adjacent cemetery. Following an anonymous tip-off, it was emptied and taken to the forensic institute of the gendarmerie in Pontoise for analysis. French media report that it contained traces of blood.
Investigations raise questions
The investigation is once again raising many questions. Although some of Émile's remains were found on 30 March 2024 in an inaccessible location around two kilometers from the village, it remains unclear exactly what happened to the child. However, investigators believe it is very likely that a person was directly involved in the child's death.
A source close to the investigation told BFMTV: "There is practically no doubt about a possible perpetrator. Did he harm the child intentionally or unintentionally? It is impossible to say at this stage. But the possibility of human intervention is now very likely."