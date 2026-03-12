Smoke rose above the building complex of a synagogue near Detroit. Local media report that an armed attacker crashed a car into the synagogue. Screenshot The Daily News on X

An armed man drives a car onto the grounds of a synagogue near Detroit and engages in a gun battle with security forces. Emergency services cordon off the area and the FBI is also on the scene. According to US media, the attacker is killed.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you An armed attacker drives a car onto the grounds of a synagogue near Detroit and engages in a gun battle with security forces.

The police seal off the area and deploy a large contingent, while the FBI supports the operation.

Authorities initially report no injuries except possibly the shooter, who dies according to US media. Show more

An armed assailant has exchanged gunfire with security forces on the grounds of a synagogue near Detroit in the US state of Michigan. Oakland County Police Chief Michael Bouchard told CNN on Thursday that there were apparently no injuries, except possibly the shooter. According to US media, the attacker was apparently killed.

Television images showed a massive deployment of security forces in the vicinity of the synagogue in the West Bloomfield suburb of Detroit. Smoke rose above the building complex. Local media reported that the attacker had driven a car into the synagogue.

According to initial findings, it may have been a targeted attack with a vehicle, reported ABC News, citing sources familiar with the investigation. In addition, emergency services discovered a large quantity of explosives in the perpetrator's car, CNN reported.

Police officers stand in front of the synagogue in West Bloomfield. Keystone/AP/Corey Williams

FBI chief Kash Patel wrote in the short message service X that the federal police were on the scene. The Jewish Federation of Detroit called on members to stay away from the site.

The governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, condemned the attack on the synagogue called Temple Israel. "The Jewish community of Michigan should be able to live in peace and practice their faith," she said.

with material from the AFP news agency - Update to follow