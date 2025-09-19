Tumult in the EU Parliament: right-wing MEPs call for a minute's silence for murdered political influencer Charlie Kirk - and fail the procedure. Now they want to table a motion again in October.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The refusal to hold a minute's silence for the murdered US political influencer Charlie Kirk continues to cause controversy in the EU Parliament.

Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers had unsuccessfully requested a quick moment of silence immediately after Kirk's death, which led to uproar in the plenary.

The national conservative parliamentary group is now considering formally requesting a minute's silence for the next session in October. Show more

The debate about a minute's silence for the murdered US political influencer Charlie Kirk in the European Parliament is not yet over. According to the spokesperson for the Swedish delegation of the far-right group ECR, they are currently considering submitting a formal motion.

This was triggered by a scandal in Strasbourg a few days ago. Parliamentarians from the national conservative group demanded a minute's silence for Kirk. Parliament President Roberta Metsola refused, however, as minutes of silence are only possible at the beginning of a session. The current session had already begun days earlier.

The Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers then tried to use the rest of his speaking time as a minute's silence. This practice is common in the US Congress, but not in the EU Parliament.

Chair of the session Katarina Barley (SPD) immediately stopped this and referred to the President's decision. Right-wing MPs reacted with loud protests and videos of the scene quickly spread on social media.

Europe's far right uses the murder of Charlie Kirk to its own advantage: Santiago Abascal (left), head of Spain's far-right Vox party, during a minute's silence for the US far-right extremist Charlie Kirk (on video screen in the middle). Members of the right-wing populist group "Patriots for Europe", founded by Viktor Orbán, were present at the meeting in Madrid. Picture: Keystone/EPA/J.J. Guillen

Minute's silence called for a few hours after death

Observers see the commotion as a calculated escalation. This is because it is customary in the EU Parliament not to hold a minute's silence immediately after a death, but only at the beginning of the next sitting week.

A look at the archives shows: After the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025, the Parliament did not commemorate him until two weeks later. Even after the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, the minute's silence did not take place until June 17 - 23 days later.

A document available to blue News also illustrates how hastily Weimers proceeded: his motion was received on Thursday night at 01:06 Swiss time, just a few hours after Kirk's death. When Parliament rejected the minute's silence around eleven hours later, tumultuous scenes broke out in the plenary.

The spokeswoman for the Swedish delegation nevertheless stands by her criticism: "The socialist chairwoman interrupted the half-minute's silence after just one second. That speaks for itself."